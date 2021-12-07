The Auditorium Theatre to Present 17th Year Of TOO HOT TO HANDEL: THE JAZZ-GOSPEL MESSIAH

The Auditorium Theatre will present Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah, an annual tradition performed over Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend on January 15 and 16. Tickets available at AuditoriumTheatre.org. A one-hour student matinee performance will take place on January 14. The performance will also be streamed and screened to correctional facilities around the country.

"In 2006, I was at the Auditorium for the first-ever production of Too Hot, and I knew then that this would always be a special concert for us," says Rich Regan, Auditorium Theatre CEO. "As we continue to celebrate our reopening in 2022, Too Hot to Handel is just the inspiration and joy that we all need right now!"

For 17 years, George Frideric Handel's classic Messiah has brought Chicagoans together every Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend. Arranged by Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson, with the original concept created by Marin Alsop, Ravinia Festival's Chief Conductor, this inspirational performance features world-class musicians filling the Auditorium's historic stage, including three gifted soloists: Alfreda Burke (soprano), Karen-Marie Richardson (alto), and Rodrick Dixon (tenor).

The show also features legendary Detroit pianist Alvin Waddles; a 100-person choir directed by Bill Fraher, former director of concert choirs at Chicago's Old St. Patrick's Church; and a chamber orchestra and jazz band led by Michigan Opera Theatre assistant music director Suzanne Mallare Acton.

Since 2017, the Auditorium has worked with correctional facilities across the country to share the messages of Too Hot with those who are incarcerated. In 2022, the theatre hopes to stream and host screenings of Too Hot to Handel in these facilities as COVID-19 safety protocols allow. The theatre will announce their correctional center partners in early January.

