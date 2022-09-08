Teatro Vista to Open 2022-23 Season With ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN World Premiere

Teatro Vista will open its 2022-23 season with Enough to Let the Light In, a world premiere drama about love, truth, and the ghosts that won't let us go by Mexican-American actor/playwright/ filmmaker/director Paloma Nozicka.

﻿It's co-presented at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater, September 21-October 23, 2022, as part of the 5th Destinos, Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. Opening night is Friday, September 23 at 8 p.m.

Enough to Let the Light In is a riveting psychological thriller about girlfriends Marc and Cynthia, who start an evening together celebrating a milestone. But the night quickly devolves into chaos as buried secrets are revealed and lives are irrevocably changed.

Chicago's own Melissa DuPrey, known for her role as Dr. Sara Ortiz on ABC's Grey's Anatomy, plays Marc. Lisandra Tena, who trained at the Theater School of DePaul and played Lola Guerrero on AMC's Fear The Walking Dead, is Cynthia. Georgette Verdin directs.

"Enough to Let the Light In is a taut, poignant and startling exploration of love and loss," said Verdin. "Audiences will experience one fateful evening in the lives of Marc and Cynthia, two women who are very much in love. But what happens when everything they thought they understood about each other gets thrown into question and their commitment is put through the ultimate test? Paloma's play will have you leaning in and grasping for solid ground."

Nozicka, the playwright, elaborated, "Enough to Let the Light In is, at its core, a love story - albeit a different version than what we're used to seeing onstage. I wanted to write something that features the characters that I want to see more of in theater - funny, complicated, deeply flawed women who are trying their best to deal with truly strange circumstances. My hope is that this play, and these characters, stay in people's minds for a long, long time."

Teatro Vista's production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (scenic design), Gregory Graham (costumes), Stefanie M. Senior (sound), Emma Deane (lights), Lonnae Hickman (props), Courtney Abbott (intimacy director), Adelina Feldman-Schultz (casting), Julie Jachym (production manager), Johnnie Schleyer (technical director) and Conchita Avitia (master electrician). Stage manager is Wendye Clarendon. Olivia Ellery is assistant stage manager. Covers are Gaby Moldovan and Sofia Tew. Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo are co-artistic directors of Teatro Vista. Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel is artistic producer.

Previews of Enough to Let the Light In are Wednesday and Thursday, September 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. Press opening is Friday, September 23 at

8 p.m. Performances run through October 23: Thursdays and Fridays at

8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater is located at 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Tickets, $25-$45, are on sale now at steppenwolf.org. The performance is presented in English. Runtime is 85 minutes.

Sign up for Teatro Vista's e-newsletter at teatrovista.org to receive first notice of new shows, episodes, and behind-the-scenes content, or follow Teatro Vista on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.