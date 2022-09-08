Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Teatro Vista to Open 2022-23 Season With ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN World Premiere

Teatro Vista to Open 2022-23 Season With ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN World Premiere

Enough to Let the Light In is a riveting psychological thriller about girlfriends Marc and Cynthia, who start an evening together celebrating a milestone.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Teatro Vista will open its 2022-23 season with Enough to Let the Light In, a world premiere drama about love, truth, and the ghosts that won't let us go by Mexican-American actor/playwright/ filmmaker/director Paloma Nozicka.

﻿It's co-presented at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater, September 21-October 23, 2022, as part of the 5th Destinos, Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. Opening night is Friday, September 23 at 8 p.m.

Enough to Let the Light In is a riveting psychological thriller about girlfriends Marc and Cynthia, who start an evening together celebrating a milestone. But the night quickly devolves into chaos as buried secrets are revealed and lives are irrevocably changed.

Chicago's own Melissa DuPrey, known for her role as Dr. Sara Ortiz on ABC's Grey's Anatomy, plays Marc. Lisandra Tena, who trained at the Theater School of DePaul and played Lola Guerrero on AMC's Fear The Walking Dead, is Cynthia. Georgette Verdin directs.

"Enough to Let the Light In is a taut, poignant and startling exploration of love and loss," said Verdin. "Audiences will experience one fateful evening in the lives of Marc and Cynthia, two women who are very much in love. But what happens when everything they thought they understood about each other gets thrown into question and their commitment is put through the ultimate test? Paloma's play will have you leaning in and grasping for solid ground."

Nozicka, the playwright, elaborated, "Enough to Let the Light In is, at its core, a love story - albeit a different version than what we're used to seeing onstage. I wanted to write something that features the characters that I want to see more of in theater - funny, complicated, deeply flawed women who are trying their best to deal with truly strange circumstances. My hope is that this play, and these characters, stay in people's minds for a long, long time."

Teatro Vista's production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (scenic design), Gregory Graham (costumes), Stefanie M. Senior (sound), Emma Deane (lights), Lonnae Hickman (props), Courtney Abbott (intimacy director), Adelina Feldman-Schultz (casting), Julie Jachym (production manager), Johnnie Schleyer (technical director) and Conchita Avitia (master electrician). Stage manager is Wendye Clarendon. Olivia Ellery is assistant stage manager. Covers are Gaby Moldovan and Sofia Tew. Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo are co-artistic directors of Teatro Vista. Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel is artistic producer.

Previews of Enough to Let the Light In are Wednesday and Thursday, September 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. Press opening is Friday, September 23 at

8 p.m. Performances run through October 23: Thursdays and Fridays at

8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater is located at 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Tickets, $25-$45, are on sale now at steppenwolf.org. The performance is presented in English. Runtime is 85 minutes.

Sign up for Teatro Vista's e-newsletter at teatrovista.org to receive first notice of new shows, episodes, and behind-the-scenes content, or follow Teatro Vista on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Venus Cabaret Theater Announces Fall ProgrammingVenus Cabaret Theater Announces Fall Programming
September 8, 2022

Venus Cabaret Theater has announced programming for Fall 2022. Venus Cabaret Theater is Mercury Theater Chicago’s second performance space, offering a unique theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails. 
M.A.D.D. Rhythms Announces September Events Including The Return Of The Chicago Tap SummitM.A.D.D. Rhythms Announces September Events Including The Return Of The Chicago Tap Summit
September 8, 2022

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, continues to celebrate Chicago's Year of Chicago Dance and its 21st Season with the return of the Chicago Tap Summit, September 30 – October 1, appearances, performances, classes, the continuation of its 2022 fundraiser and new episodes on its podcast network.
The BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE Returns This December At The Greenhouse Theater CenterThe BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE Returns This December At The Greenhouse Theater Center
September 7, 2022

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© is proud to announce its return this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story and a live event not to be missed, directed by Miguel Long and choreographed by Dylan Kerr, December 1 - 31 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. 
Tickets For Lookingglass Theatre Holiday Favorite, THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER, On Sale This FridayTickets For Lookingglass Theatre Holiday Favorite, THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER, On Sale This Friday
September 7, 2022

Lookingglass Theatre Company announces that tickets for the beloved holiday tradition, The Steadfast Tin Soldier, go on sale at 10AM on Friday, September 9! 
Possibilities Theater Company To Open Season with Zack Peercys GREETINGSPossibilities Theater Company To Open Season with Zack Peercys GREETINGS
September 7, 2022

Possibilities Theatre Company announces the first play of its full season, Zack Peercys Greetings.