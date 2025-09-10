THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION to be Presented by BrightSide Theatre Youth Project

BrightSide Youth Theatre project will bring the characters of the popular SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Nickelodeon TV series to the stage this fall when they present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION in The Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall, on the campus of North Central College, for two weekends. The production will be a condensed versions of the hit musical that began in Chicago before playing on Broadway in 2017 and 2018. BrightSide Education Manager De Haddad will direct the young performers of the Brightside Theatre Youth Project, who will dive under the sea for a wild and whimsical adventure with SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and the rest of Bikini Bottom. The score includes original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, hey Might Be Giants, and T.I.; and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley.



The production team for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION, in addition to Haddad as director, includes Meghan Kessel (Musical Director), Thomas McMahon (Choreographer), Jordyne Flanagan (Stage Manager), Patrick Hicks (Costumer), Arabella Zurbano (Scenic Design), Kurt Ottinger (Lighting Design), Tim Elliott (Sound Design), and Jeff Sand (Technical Director).



The Saturday, November 1 11:00 am performance will be American Sign Language-interpreted and individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and their parties can attend this performance for free, thanks to the generosity of the Naperville Lions Club. For access to ASL seating, patrons should enter the promo code ASL when purchasing online, or call the box office at 630.447.8497.



