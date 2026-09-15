THE PRINCESS BRIDE New Musical to Have World Premiere In Chicago

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The world-premiere of the new musical THE PRINCESS BRIDE will begin performances in Chicago next summer at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, from July 19-August 22, 2027.

THE PRINCESS BRIDE has been both a beloved novel and celebrated film. Now, as you wish, it comes to enchanting life as a Broadway musical. Like many timeless stories, this one asks the eternal question: Why does life have to be so complicated?

Journey to Florin, where a sweet-natured giant, a six-fingered (well technically 11-fingered) scoundrel, a vengeance-obsessed Spaniard, and an overconfident meanie all conspire to make things incredibly difficult for two young lovers just trying to live happily ever after. Prepare to die laughing and fall in love all at the same time, all over again.

The creative team features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony-nominated Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), music and lyrics by Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen) and EGOT winner Robert Lopez (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), direction by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) and choreography by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights).

Producer Jeffrey Seller is one of the most successful American producers of our time. He produced the Tony Award-winning musicals Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, and Hamilton. His shows have garnered twenty-two Tony Awards, including four for Best Musical. Jeffrey is the only producer to have mounted two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals-Hamilton and Rent. He also revolutionized theater accessibility with the $20 ticket lottery for Rent, making theater affordable for all.

The Princess Bride is based on the novel and Motion Picture written by William Goldman and the Motion Picture executive produced by Norman Lear and directed by Rob Reiner.

THE PRINCESS BRIDE was released in 1987, starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, André the Giant, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, Peter Falk, Fred Savage, Billy Crystal and Carol Kane. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected The Princess Bride for preservation in the National Film Registry in recognition of its cultural, historical and aesthetic significance.

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