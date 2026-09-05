AUGUST WILSON'S KING HEDLEY II Casting Announced For City Lit

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Full cast and production team have been announced for City Lit’s production of August Wilson’s KING HEDLEY II, to play from Friday, October 16 through Sunday, November 29. KING HEDLEY II is set in the same backyard in Pittsburgh’s Hill District seen in August Wilson’s SEVEN GUITARS (for which the company won the 2024 Jeff Award for Best Production of a Play).

One of Wilson’s “Century Cycle” of ten plays, each set in a different decade of the 20th Century, KING HEDLEY II takes place in 1985, 37 years after the action of SEVEN GUITARS. KING HEDLEY II explores the lives of the children and neighbors of the characters introduced in the earlier play. It will be directed by City Lit Artistic Associate Manny Buckley, who earned a Jeff Award nomination for his direction of City Lit’s SEVEN GUITARS. KING HEDLEY II will open to the press on Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 pm, following previews from October 16. It will play through Sunday, November 29.

Cast in the title role of King Hedley, recently released from prison and determined to rebuild his life on his own terms, is James Lewis, seen most recently in Chicago in A DOG’S HOUSE with Sandbox Theatre Collective. Lewis earned raves in 2025 as the brilliant and arrogant Ben Jonson in Promethean Theatre Ensemble’s THE BOOK OF WILL. Andrea Conway-Diaz, remembered for her City Lit roles as Barbara Jordan in VOICE OF GOOD HOPE and Louise in SEVEN GUITARS; will play Ruby, King’s mother, a former blues singer whose past reaches back to Wilson’s SEVEN GUITARS. Isis Elizabeth, returning to the work of August Wilson after understudying the role of Dussie Mae in The Goodman Theatre’s recent production of MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, will be King’s wife Tonya.

Brandon Boler, who is currently playing Ernie in City Lit’s World Premiere adaptation of SHANE, is set to play Stool Pigeon, a neighborhood elder and witness figure whose prophetic language links everyday life to spiritual and historical forces. Ernest Henton, an ensemble member of The Artistic Home whose many credits with that company include the Chicago and New York productions of MALAPERT LOVE, will play Mister, King’s longtime friend and partner.

Jelani Julyus, who had the only male role in HONEYPOT: BLACK SOUTHERN WOMEN WHO LOVE WOMEN in Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre’s world premiere co-production with Northwestern University, plays Elmore. Elmore is Ruby’s former lover, whose return stirs old desires, unresolved history, and a devastating revelation. Understudies are Fred Cavair Robinson (u/s Elmore and Stool Pigeon), Yahdina U-Deen (u/s Ruby), LaTorious Givens (u/s Tonya), and Dairyon Bolden (u/s King and Mister).

The KING HEDLEY II designers include Jeremiah Barr (Scenic Designer), Mike McShane (Lighting and Sound Designer), Greg Geffrard (Intimacy/Violence Director), and Melanie Thompson (Props Designer). The production team also includes Michael Lesko (Stage Manager), Jeremiah Barr (Technical Director), Bruce Bennett (Scenic Charge), and Devi Angel (Assistant Stage Manager and crew).

All performances will be at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, on the second floor of the Edgewater Presbyterian Church. Tickets are priced at $32 for previews and $40 for regular performances and are on sale now. Senior prices are $5 off the applicable ticket prices. Students and active military are $22.00 for all performances. Tickets available online at www.citylit.org or by phone at 773-293-3682.

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