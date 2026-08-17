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WAITRESS Tickets to Go On Sale for Broadway In Chicago Engagement

The musical, based on the film by Adrienne Shelly, features a book by Jessie Nelson and direction recreated by Abbey O'Brien.

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WAITRESS Tickets to Go On Sale for Broadway In Chicago Engagement

Broadway In Chicago has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of the 10th Anniversary tour of the hilarious hit Broadway musical Waitress are on sale now.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Waitress will play Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.), October 13-18. Single ticket prices range from $43.00 to $121.00 with a select number of premium seats available.

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of “Love Song” and “Brave”), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress Tour features Direction and Choreography re-created by Abbey O'Brien, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Brian Walters, Sound Design; Bernie Ardia, Hair Design; Nadia DiGiallonardo, Music Supervision. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Casting by ARC Casting.

Single ticket prices range from $43.00 to $121.00 with a select number of premium seats available and may be purchased at www.BroadwayInChicago.com or in person at any Broadway In Chicago venue box office starting today, Monday, August 17. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Group orders of 10 or more may be purchased by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling 312-977-1710.

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