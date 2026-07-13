Tickets to DIRTY DANCING THE MUSICAL in Chicago on Sale Now

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Single tickets for DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL – a new stage production based on the beloved film Dirty Dancing – are now on sale for its Chicago engagement. DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL will play Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, September 9 – 20.

Set against the unforgettable summer of 1963, DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL follows Frances “Baby” Houseman as she discovers love, passion, and independence through her relationship with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. With live music from the original film, DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL is the feel-good escape audiences have been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance.

DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL will be directed by Tony Award® nominee, Obie Award® winner, and two-time Emmy Award® winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd), who played Neil Kellerman in the original Dirty Dancing film, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham, Beyonce’s World Tour). Bringing to the stage the celebrated story from Eleanor Bergstein — the original screenwriter of the film — the musical captures the pulse, romance, and youthful urgency that have defined Dirty Dancing for nearly four decades. This follows Lionsgate’s announcement that the Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey – from The Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson– will begin production this year.

With a fresh creative approach to the timeless love story, this new production will tour North America with an aim to reconnect audiences with the heart, heat, and rebellious spirit that made Dirty Dancing a worldwide sensation.

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