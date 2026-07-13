 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Tickets to DIRTY DANCING THE MUSICAL in Chicago on Sale Now

Dirty Dancing: The Musical will play Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, September 9 – 20.

By:
Tickets to DIRTY DANCING THE MUSICAL in Chicago on Sale Now

Single tickets for DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL – a new stage production based on the beloved film Dirty Dancing – are now on sale for its Chicago engagement. DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL will play Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, September 9 – 20.

Set against the unforgettable summer of 1963, DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL follows Frances “Baby” Houseman as she discovers love, passion, and independence through her relationship with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. With live music from the original film, DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL is the feel-good escape audiences have been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance.

DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL will be directed by Tony Award® nominee, Obie Award® winner, and two-time Emmy Award® winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd), who played Neil Kellerman in the original Dirty Dancing film, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham, Beyonce’s World Tour). Bringing to the stage the celebrated story from Eleanor Bergstein — the original screenwriter of the film — the musical captures the pulse, romance, and youthful urgency that have defined Dirty Dancing for nearly four decades. This follows Lionsgate’s announcement that the Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey – from The Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson– will begin production this year.

With a fresh creative approach to the timeless love story, this new production will tour North America with an aim to reconnect audiences with the heart, heat, and rebellious spirit that made Dirty Dancing a worldwide sensation.

More on James M. Nederlander Theatre
Upcoming Shows
The Notebook (Chicago)
The Notebook (Chicago)
8/4 - 8/16/2026
The Notebook
The Notebook
8/6 - 8/16/2026
Recent Articles
KINKY BOOTS is Now Playing at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre
KINKY BOOTS is Now Playing at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre
6/9/2026
THE NOTEBOOK Tickets Go On Sale at Broadway In Chicago In May
THE NOTEBOOK Tickets Go On Sale at Broadway In Chicago In May
4/30/2026
Don't Miss a Chicago News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Disney's The Little Mermaid in Chicago Disney's The Little Mermaid
The Performing Arts Center (7/18-8/02)
EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase in Chicago EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Chicago Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-7/26) PHOTOS
Elgin Symphony Orchestra in Chicago Elgin Symphony Orchestra
Raue Center For The Arts (12/11-12/11)
Dirty Dancing: The Musical in Chicago Dirty Dancing: The Musical
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/09-9/20)
Maybe Happy Ending in Chicago Maybe Happy Ending
CIBC Theatre (1/05-1/17)
MrBallen: Lights out Live in Chicago MrBallen: Lights out Live
Chicago Theatre (10/02-10/02)
SUFFS (Chicago) in Chicago SUFFS (Chicago)
CIBC Theatre (7/07-7/19)
JEKYLL & HYDE in Chicago JEKYLL & HYDE
Broadway Playhouse (9/08-10/25)
Rhythm World 36 Faculty Showcase in Chicago Rhythm World 36 Faculty Showcase
Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago (8/07-8/07)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos