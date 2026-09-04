Video: Jeff Award-Nominated BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Returns to A Red Orchid Theatre

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A Red Orchid Theatre will remount its production of Birds of North America for a limited engagement September 10 through October 4, 2026 at the company's Old Town Chicago home. See new video from the show.

Written by Anna Ouyang Moench and directed by A Red Orchid Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald, the father-daughter drama returns with its full original cast and creative team following seven 2026 Equity Jeff Award nominations, including Best Play.

John Judd and Cassidy Slaughter-Mason will reprise their roles, with Sahar Dika and Guy Wicke serving as understudies. The press opening will take place Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m.

The production's Jeff Award nominations also include Best Director for Fitzgerald; Best Performer in a Principal Role for both Judd and Slaughter-Mason; Best Scenic Design for Morgan Laszlo; and nominations for Ethan Korvne for Best Sound Design and Best Original Music in a Play.

About BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA

John and his daughter Caitlyn are birders who spend time together scanning the skies over their suburban Maryland backyard. As they search for elusive birds, years pass, relationships begin and end, children grow up and parents age, while the climate and the world around them continue to change.

Set over the course of a decade, Birds of North America explores the relationship between a father and daughter as they grapple with the parts of one another they struggle to understand.

The creative team includes Morgan Laszlo as scenic designer, Ben Argenta Kress as Costume Designer, Seojung Jang as lighting designer, Ethan Korvne as composer and sound designer, Spencer Diaz Tootle as props designer and set dresser, Jojo Brown as dramaturg, Amy Carpenter as assistant director, Kyle Stoffers as casting director, Kira Nutter as production manager and Tom Daniel as technical director. Alivia Arizaga serves as stage manager, with Faith Locke as assistant stage manager.

Birds of North America runs September 10 through October 4, 2026 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells St. in Chicago. Single tickets are now on sale through A Red Orchid Theatre's official website.

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