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Video: COME FROM AWAY Cast Sings 'Somewhere In The Middle Of Nowhere' at Marriott Theatre

A new clip highlights one of the musical's numbers ahead of the show's run in Lincolnshire.

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Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire has posted a new performance video from its production of COME FROM AWAY, featuring the cast singing "Somewhere In The Middle Of Nowhere." The clip offers a glimpse of the musical staging that runs at the theatre through October 18, 2026.

COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, where thousands of stranded airline passengers were taken in by local residents in the days following the September 11 attacks. The musical comes from writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who developed the show from interviews with the people of Gander and the travelers who found refuge there during that week.

The production is part of Marriott Theatre's current season, with previews that began August 26 ahead of an official opening on September 2. The run continues through mid-October, giving Chicago-area audiences an extended window to see the staging in person.

Marriott Theatre previously shared a broader performance montage from the production, and BroadwayWorld's review of the run called it "the emotional but uplifting true story" of Gander's response to the crisis. More on that coverage can be found in BroadwayWorld's review of COME FROM AWAY at Marriott Theatre.

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