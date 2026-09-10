Video: New Song Previews From COME FROM AWAY at Marriott Theatre

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COME FROM AWAY is getting a musical rollout ahead of its run at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, with the theatre posting six separate performance clips from the production. The videos, shared by The Marriott Theatre's YouTube channel, preview key numbers from the Tony Award-winning musical, which plays the venue from August 26 through October 18, 2026.

The first video features Heidi Kettenring and Matt Crowle performing "Stop The World," while a second clip showcases Lexie Dorsett Sharp leading the company in "Me And The Sky," one of the show's signature solo numbers. A third video captures the ensemble tackling "Heave Away," and a fourth turns the spotlight on Sharriese Hamilton for a rendition of "I Am Here."

Rounding out the set, the fifth clip presents the cast performing "28 Hours/Wherever We Are," and the sixth offers "Welcome To The Rock," the musical's opening number that introduces audiences to the Newfoundland town of Gander. Together, the six videos give a broad sample of the show's score, spanning solo ballads and full-company numbers that trace the arc of the true story at the center of COME FROM AWAY, in which thousands of stranded airline passengers were taken in by local residents in the days following the September 11 attacks.

The new clips follow other performance videos the theatre has shared from the same production, including a previous cast performance of "Somewhere In The Middle Of Nowhere" and an earlier montage of the production's staging and ensemble numbers. The Marriott Theatre's production was directed by Jessica Fisch, choreographed by Katie Spelman, with music direction by Ryan T. Nelson, according to the theatre's earlier announcement of the show's run.

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