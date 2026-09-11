Video: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Preview Teases Steppenwolf Season Opener
A short teaser offers a glimpse of the sibling showdown ahead of opening night.
A new teaser from Steppenwolf Theatre Company offers a glimpse of the sibling rivalry driving TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, the production set to launch the Chicago company's 51st season. The brief promotional clip, titled "Coming Soon," previews what the theatre describes as a "fast-paced and darkly comedic thrill ride" building toward the show's September 17 opening.
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG is Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, centered on two brothers, named Lincoln and Booth as a joke by their absent parents, who share a cramped apartment and a lifetime of resentment. The teaser leans into that tension, promising a "tour-de-force showdown" between the two men at the heart of the story.
The production is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and stars Steppenwolf ensemble members Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood as the feuding brothers. The show marks the opening production of Steppenwolf's 2026/27 season, following the company's 50th anniversary year.
Steppenwolf has been building anticipation for the production through a series of behind-the-scenes releases, including rehearsal photos shared ahead of the run. The new teaser continues that rollout, with the theatre noting online that "if the rehearsal room is fire, just imagine what the show will be."
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