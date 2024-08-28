THE OUTSIDERS Adapted By Christopher Sergel to be Presented at The Athenaeum Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You've read the book, you've seen the film, now immerse yourself in the world of The Outsiders like never before! Produced and Directed by Jonathan James, The Home Creative Co. proudly presents an immersive and thrilling adaptation of the classic story at The Athenaeum Center in Chicago. Running from September 13 to October 13.

Tickets are on sale now at https://athenaeumcenter.org/events/2024/the-outsiders/

James' cast for The Outsiders features Liam Pietrzyk (Ponyboy Curtis), Julian Rus (Johnny Cade), Brick Zurek (Dallas Winston), Austin Kinser (Darryl Curtis), Jose Yantin Jr (Sodapop Curtist), Nick Pardo (Two-Bit Mathews), Jamie McCalister (Cherry Valance), Bob DiLeo (Bob Sheldon), Joshua Dizon (Randy Anderson), Olivia Kaye Da Silva (Marcia), and Valentina Mariucci (Sandy). Ensemble members are William Athow, Alastair Blevins, Kennedy Carlson, Brandon Guerrero, Michael Kelley, Ollie King, Pratik Mamtora, and Julie Utrup-O'Nan. Also joining the cast as understudies are Angela Cusmano, Michael Fosha, Jonathan James, and Keaton Stewart.

The Home Creative invites you to go back in time to Tulsa, Oklahoma in the 1960s for this coming-of-age story told by fourteen-year-old Ponyboy Curtis. The youngest of the Greasers, Ponyboy struggles to find his place amongst his fellow outcasts. On the other side of town, the Socs seem to have it made. They jump Greasers for kicks to pass the time of their privileged lives. Cherry, a Soc, shares a connection with Ponyboy due to his sensitive nature and love of poetry. A connection that her boyfriend, Bob, will not accept. What ensues is a gut-wrenching story of love and loss that comes to a head with the unforgettable line, "Stay gold, Ponyboy."

Reimagined for an intimate, immersive theater experience, Ponyboy, Johnny, and their gang of socially outcast Greasers come to life in this heart-warming production of The Outsiders!

Stay gold, Chicago!

