THE LIZARD Y EL SOL Comes to the Goodman This Month

Warm up winter with the interactive storytelling, colorful puppets, music and dancing of The Lizard y El Sol—an all-ages event the whole family can enjoy. This enchanting retelling of a beloved Mexican folktale arrives at Goodman Theatre in an encore appearance, following record attendance of more than 2,800 at 12 Chicago Parks citywide this past summer. Directed by Raquel Torre and Jamal Howard, this 60-minute play about a lizard (Jean Claudio) in search of the sun is the Goodman’s second “Theater for the Very Young” production, programming developed for audiences aged 0-5 and their adult friends and family. The Lizard Y El Sol appears January 24 – February 2 in the Alice Center at Goodman Theatre; running time is approximately one (1) hour and includes an interactive workshop.

"Our Theater for the Very Young programming invites the youngest members of our community—and their families—to experience the magic of storytelling in a way that sparks joy, curiosity and connection,” said Jared Bellot, Walter Director of Education and Engagement. “Storytelling is at the heart of our lives, shaping how we understand the world and one another, regardless of age. This programming beautifully complements our existing work, creating a full spectrum of arts experiences at the Goodman that truly spans from birth through a lifetime. I am so excited to welcome a new generation of theatergoers to our home for this brilliant production."

Co-directors Raquel Torre and Jamal Howard reunite for the encore production.

“Just like the ‘Lagartija’ in our production, we're all capable of finding the sun!” said co-director Raquel Torre, who is also Assistant Director of Artistic Director Susan V. Booth’s major revival of Betrayal, starring Helen Hunt, Robert Sean Leonard and Ian Barford and the Goodman’s 2024/2025 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow. “With an amazingly talented cast of physical performers, music makers and facilitators telling the story of an unlikely hero and the power of community, I hope our young audiences learn that even during times of darkness, we can create hope together."

Added Jamal Howard, a Chicago-based director/choreographer/producer and immediate past Michael Maggio Directing Fellow, “The capacity for empathy starts from the day a person is born, and I think as theater creators, it is part of our responsibility to help individuals in our communities develop that empathetic awareness. And because empathy is uniquely learned in the experience of a live performance, the work we’re doing with productions for young audiences helps to set the foundation for a child to grow into an empathic adult.”

When El Sol (the sun) mysteriously vanishes from the sky, it’s up to one brave Lizard (Jean Claudio) to embark on a quest to find and bring back the light. The cast also includes Osiris “Pinky” Cuen (Animals), Otto Anzures Dadda (Musician/Music Director), Lucía Mier y Terán Romero (Ensemble/Understudy Animals/Teaching Artist) and Emmanuel Ramirez (Ensemble/Understudy Lizard/Teaching Artist).

