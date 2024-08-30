THE DELICATE TEARS OF THE WANING MOON Comes to Instituto Cervantes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Water People Theater has announced its upcoming production in collaboration with its host institution. The play, titled "The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon" ("Las delicadas lágrimas de la Luna menguante"), is penned by Rebeca Alemán and directed by Iraida Tapias. Performed in English with Spanish subtitles, the production will run at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from Sept. 11 to Oct. 4. For tickets, visit waterpeople.org.

Inspired by true events, “The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon,” addresses the issue of the relentless violation of human rights against journalists who strive to report the truth.

This moving play follows Paulina, a dedicated Latin American journalist and advocate for victims of femicide and Indigenous communities, as she emerges from a coma after a brutal attack. She needs to recover her memory and reveal the truth to achieve justice. The only thing she remembers is that she has a mother and a daughter. Rodrigo, an American journalist, by her side, makes unimaginable efforts to assist her.

The cast features Rebeca Alemán (Paulina) and Erik K. Roberts (Rodrigo). The director is Iraida Tapias. The design team includes Marisabel Muñoz Rodriguez (Set, Props, and Costume Design), Karen Wallace (Lighting Design), and Stephanie Rodrigues (Projection Design).

“I hope this production, rooted in real events, profoundly moves the audience. I want them to leave the theater with a powerful realization: behind every statistic lies a human story. History often shows us where we must stand; it’s up to us not to falter,” says playwright/actor Alemán.

“The play humanely reveals the horrific cruelty of abuse of power and the far-reaching consequences of corruption” adds director Tapias. “It doesn’t just take lives—it shatters families and impacts everyone who fights to tell the truth. Justice, freedom and democracy need all our voices.”

“The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon” premiered to critical acclaim at the Steppenwolf 1700 Theater in Chicago in 2019. Said Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune, “…any journalist seeing this show is going to have a visceral reaction, as well as admiration for its exploration of the compromises and deficiencies of courage that often beset even the best newsrooms.” Kerry Reid of the Chicago Reader says, “Playwright and actor Rebeca Alemán has written an often poetic script about a horrific story of violence against women and, in particular, against women journalists, in a Latin American country.” This past July, the play was presented as part of Repertorio Español in New York City.

Tickets are $30; $25 for Instituto Cervantes members, seniors and students. Seating is general admission. For tickets visit waterpeople.org. Please note: this play contains adult language and themes. This 90-minute drama is presented in English with Spanish subtitles.

