Steppenwolf Theatre Company to Present Steppenwolf Gala 2025 in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company will host Steppenwolf Gala 2025, an unforgettable evening kicking off the theater’s 50th anniversary celebration. This year’s Gala takes place on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 6 pm at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Join Steppenwolf’s famed artists alongside civic and business leaders at the company’s stunning expanded campus for cocktails, reimagined dining, dancing and a one-night-only program honoring the theatre’s legacy. Keep the celebration going with a live auction that features once-in-a-lifetime experiences with our artists and an after-hours lounge. Attire is fun, urban chic.

Steppenwolf’s Gala generates vital funding to provide an artistic home for our Ensemble, bring bold and innovative theatrical experiences to the stage, and create educational programs that reach thousands of teens throughout the Chicago region.

Steppenwolf Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan comments, “The 2025/26 season will mark Steppenwolf’s 50th Anniversary, and this year’s Gala will serve as the launch party for this milestone event. To elevate the celebration, we are converting our expanded Halsted Street campus into a dazzling event space and have an epic party planned to kick-off our next year of celebrations. Funds raised will fuel our work on stage, investment in new plays and our expansive partnership with Chicago schools, including acclaimed teen-centered programs.”

Gala 2025 Co-Chairs include Chanel W. Coney and Caroline and Keating Crown. Single tickets starting at $1,500 and sponsorships for 2025 Gala are currently available online or by contacting Steppenwolf’s Development Department at (312) 654-5690 or specialevents@steppenwolf.org.

Comments