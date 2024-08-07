Stephen Brower And Chloé Hilliard Come To The Den Theatre In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre has announced Stephen Brower: “Palatable Gay Robot” will be performing on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. and Chloé Hilliard will be performing at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

These newly announced shows join a host of top talent appearing at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. throughout September, including Deric Cahill on September 5, Che Durena’s North America Tour on September 7, Marie Faustin on September 12, Dave Attell on September 13 - 15, Chanté Wayans on September 19, The LADYGANG Podcast “You Never Forget Your First” Tour on September 20, Moshe Kasher on September 21, Liz Miele on September 22, and Stanzi Potenza on September 27.

Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Stephen Brower: Palatable Gay Robot

Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $35

Funny, fantastic, and completely unique.

Meet HumaVibe's latest device, Billie Bowtie. Programmed to be the perfect performer, Billie must entertain the audience while remaining “palatable.” But when his material grows rusty, Billie downloads a personal history that leads to some unsettling questions. Which parts of ourselves are we willing to hide? How gay is too gay? And is San Diego-style hip-hop really a f***ing thing? With growing pressure from the Moderator to suppress his sentience, Billie glitches through standup, characters, song, dance, and storytelling to land in a place of true humanity.

Palatable Gay Robot is equal parts smart and absolutely stupid. Broadway actor and comedian, Stephen Brower, will leave you feeling joyful, inspired, and…a bit more sentient.

Starring Stephen Brower

Directed by Zachary Prince

Produced by Alan Kliffer

Stephen Brower (writer/performer) is a New York City-based actor, writer, and comedian. He made his Broadway debut in the musical Anastasia, and most recently appeared on Broadway in the new, original musical Lempicka (dir. Rachel Chavkin). As a stand-up, Stephen has headlined venues like Stand Up NY, Broadway Comedy Club, and Club Cumming. Online, Stephen is an avid content creator. Stephen writes and produces funny videos on TikTok and Instagram, and has a combined following of over 400K, which is less than Oprah but still pretty good.

75 minute show. No intermission

Chloé Hilliard

Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Chloé Hilliard is a former journalist turned comedian, TV writer, and award-winning author. She made her late-night debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Chloé has been featured on CC Digital, Don’t Tell Comedy, Wilmore, The Breakfast Club, The Drew Barrymore Show, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, Chris Gethard Presents, Last Comic Standing, The Nightly Show and more. She appeared alongside Gina Yashere, Lil Rel Howery, Roy Wood Jr. and others in Comedy Central’s documentary, Dark Humor. Chloé served as a Co-EP/Co-Head Writer on HBO’s Emmy award-winning A Black Lady Sketch Show. She has produced and written for reality, game shows, and news programming including Wilmore, Peacock’s limited political late-night series. Her This Week at the Comedy Cellar set has 1.8 million views on YouTube.

