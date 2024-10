Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two lost souls meet at a crossroads, in the dead of night, deep in the Mississippi of it all. They laugh, they flirt, they make sweet music. Together, they conjure a familiar sound from long ago, one of wondrous deals and dangerous aspirations.

In this sultry world premiere inspired by the myth of musician Robert Johnson, the Delta Blues fills the air, and every strum has the chance to change your life.

