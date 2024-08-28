Spotlight: ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Were songwriting Callaway’s only talent, she would bear the distinction of being one of the best in the business, as evidenced by her recent induction to the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. But she’s also a mesmerizing all-around performer – singer, pianist, actress – whose mastery of jazz, pop, and cabaret has thrilled audiences across the globe, whether she appears on concert stages, theaters, or on film and TV.



Broadway World voted her Entertainer of the Year, and Best Jazz Vocalist two years in a row, and she received a Tony Award nomination as Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her knockout performance in Swing!



As an interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Callaway is without peer. With her richly expressive voice, exuberant wit, and heartfelt delivery, she doesn’t so much sing a song as she lets you in on a feeling.

