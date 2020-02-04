Silent Theatre Company Will Resurrect INCOMPLETE CONVERSATIONS to Open its 15th Year Season

Silent Theatre Company will present the remount of their hit, site specific, immersive play. Incomplete Conversations, will take place in every room of Tapestry Fellowship Church (3824 W. Irving Park) and explores the emotional shockwaves of an unexpected death within a family and a church community. It wrestles with questions of when we ought to speak up, when we ought to keep quiet and how to love people with whom we disagree. To accomplish this exploration, the audience is invited to enter and immerse themselves in multi-dimensional action that will fill up all the spaces in this real church where the family prepares to bury the young pastor, say their goodbyes and maybe find out who killed him.

The Chicago Reader recommended the show's premiere run highly, saying, "Faith, pride, and death's mystery all enter the picture. What an astonishing play." Third Coast Review gave the production 3.5/4 stars, saying, "Voss seems to be drawing from the rich tradition of family sagas and I got a distinct August Osage County vibe from some of the louder melodramatics. And coupled with the supernatural element and church setting, there are some nicely placed musings on faith, spirituality, regret and purpose." Picture This Post gave the show their highest recommendation, observing, "There's a whodunit in the air. There is the why-why-why of loss, and the meaning of life."

What will you leave unsaid?

Opening/press night is Thursday, March 5th @ 7:30p. Performances run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays @ 7:30p through April 4th. General tickets are $30 and students/seniors are $20. Child care is provided gratis on Thursdays, availability permitting, reservations required. For more information, and to purchase tickets please visit silenttheatre.com.

Title:

Incomplete Conversations

Written & Directed: Nell Voss*

Featuring:

Brendan Balfe* (Ken), Flora Bare (Understudy), Mark Bjorkquist (Harry), Paul Brennan (Undertaker/understudy) Robyn Coffin (Ellen), Terilyn Elise Eisenhauer (Erin), Danny Ferenczi (Liam), Lauren Fisher* (Jenny), Mikey Gray (Elisa), Gillian Hastings* (Alice), Victor Holstein* (Eddie), Diane Honeyman (Cindy), Topher Leon (Jeremy), Zoe Pike (Mary), Zoe Sapienza (Undertaker/understudy), Elliot Taggart* (Max), June Thiele (Evie), Dina Marie Walters (Abigail), Allie Wessel (Madeleine)

Creative Team: Curtis M. Jackson* (Assistant Director), Tonika Todorova* (Production Manager), Evan Sierminski* (Music Director), Michael McKeogh (Violence Designer), Stage Management by Mary Patchell

* Silent Theatre Company member

Dates:

Previews: March 4th, 2020 @7:30p

Press Opening: March 5th, 2020 @ 7:30p

Regular Run: March 6th-April 4th, 2020 @7:30p

Schedule: Thursdays: 7:30pm**

Fridays: 7:30pm

Saturdays: 7:30pm

** Free Childcare Provided On Site During Performance, with reservation via contactus@silenttheatre.com

Location: Tapestry Fellowship Church, 3824 W. Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Box Office: Located at 3824 W. Irving Park Rd, Chicago or www.silenttheatre.com





