Sideshow Theatre Company Postpones PRO-AM Due To the Health Crisis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sideshow Theatre Company announced today it will postpone its upcoming world premiere of Brynne Frauenhoffer's brash, incisive comedy Pro-Am, directed by artistic associate Regina Victor. The production, originally scheduled to play May 17 - June 21, 2020, will move to fall of 2020 at Victory Gardens Richard Christiansen Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago.

Sideshow Theatre Company: Theatre for the Curious. It is the mission of Sideshow Theatre Company to mine The Collective Unconscious of the world we live in with limitless curiosity, drawing inspiration from the familiar stories, memories and images we all share to spark new conversation and bring our audiences together as adventurers in a communal experience of exploration.

Over its 10+ year history, Sideshow has distinguished itself as a vital member of the Chicago theatre community. Sideshow was awarded the 2016 Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award by the League of Chicago Theatres. Sideshow is a multiple Jeff Award-winning theatre and has been listed on the "Best of" lists in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018 by the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Reader, Time Out Chicago and the Chicago Sun-Times. Sideshow continues its multi-year residency at Victory Gardens in the historic Biograph Theater in the 2019/20 season.

Sideshow is also the producer of Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers (CLLAW), a wildly popular fundraiser held in benefit of Sideshow Theatre Company and other local community organizations.

For additional information on Sideshow Theatre Company, visit sideshowtheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You