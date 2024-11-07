Short Story Theatre To Host STORYTELLING IS ALIVE AND WELL IN HIGHLAND PARK!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Short Story Theatre will present an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories about guilt, gratitude, proposals, worries, childhood memories, and soccer moms on Thursday November 14, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd. in Highland Park. Tickets are $15:

Highland Park resident Janea D. Harris is making her debut with Short Story Theatre with her story “Guilt and Gratitude,” a personal account of being blessed with the strength to move beyond fear while balancing the intense guilt that followed.

Lou Greenwald, another Highland Park resident relates his story – “Childhood” – and illustrates how beginnings last forever.

Bob Meyers, a Deerfield resident, shares his story “Mistakes Always Happen.” It's about how seeing the big board at the USAF Norad command center in Colorado Springs years ago changed Bob's life forever.

In his story “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” Larry Glazer of Glenview recalls how he proposed an offer no woman could refuse.

Liza Blue, aka Elizabeth Brown, a Lake Forest resident, remembers how a major job “opportunity” became available. Her story: “Vindictive Soccer Mom.”

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences.”

For more information and for guidelines for submission: donna@shortstorytheatre.com.

Comments