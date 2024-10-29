Shattered Globe Theatre Welcomes Playwright Sarah Ruhl for BECKY, NURSE OF SALEM Discussion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Midwest premiere of Becky Nurse of Salem, a new dark comedy by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Polly Noonan, promises to bewitch Chicago audiences as the opening production of Shattered Globe Theatre's 34th season. Join playwright Sarah Ruhl for a discussion on the play at Shattered Globe Theatre on Nov. 1 at 7:15 pm, ahead of the 8 pm show.

With Becky Nurse of Salem, Ruhl, a Chicago native, now one of America's top contemporary playwrights, has conjured up a darkly comic exploration of the Salem witch trials' legacy. Noonan, the director, is Ruhl's creative muse and frequent collaborator.

Gaze into any crystal ball and it's clear, Shattered Globe's Becky Nurse of Salem is sure to cast a spell on Chicago audiences during the fall theater season. Previews start date October 4. Opening night is Thursday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. Becky Nurse of Salem runs through November 16 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are $10-$52, and on sale now. Purchase tickets online at SGTheatre.org, call the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150, or purchase in person at Theater Wit.

Meet Becky Nurse, an outspoken, quick-witted tour guide at the Salem Museum of Witchcraft, where she's straining to navigate life in post-Obama America. As a descendant of Rebecca Nurse, who was executed for witchcraft in 1692, Becky questions whether things have truly changed for women. As her struggles grow, she turns to a local witch for help. One spell leads to another, spiraling Becky's life into chaos. In today's “lock her up” era, this darkly comic play delves into a woman grappling with her family's past while finding her own voice.

“How lucky that Shattered Globe can collaborate again with Chicago's own Sarah Ruhl to introduce one of her newest plays to her hometown audience,” said Sandy Shinner, Executive Artistic Director, Shattered Globe Theatre. “Chicago has embraced Sarah's work since her early productions at Piven Theater Workshop and her first Chicago premieres of The Clean House (Goodman, 2006 ) and Eurydice (Victory Gardens, 2008). Her plays are always a gift for both artists to explore and audiences to experience. I am thrilled to continue our long artistic relationship by producing the Midwest premiere of Becky Nurse of Salem."

The cast for Becky Nurse of Salem features Shattered Globe ensemble members Linda Reiter (Becky), Rebecca Jordan (Witch) and Adam Schulmerich (Jailer, Officer), with Ramón Camín (Bob), Diego Rivera-Rodriguez (Stan), Isabella Maria Valdés (Gail) and Hilary Williams (Shelby). The Production Team includes Jack Magaw (set designer), Jessica Gowens (Costume Designer) and Tina M. Jach (production stage manager).

The first preview, Friday, October 4 at 8 p.m., is Pay-What-You-Can. Previews continue Saturday, October 5 at 8 p.m., Sunday, October 6 at 3 p.m, and Wednesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. Previews are $10-$25. Press opening is Thursday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue through November 16: Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Regular performances are $15-$52. Exception: No show Friday, October 11. There is an added 3 p.m. matinee on closing day, Saturday, November 16. For group discounts, email groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or call (773) 770-0333.

Access: Theater Wit is wheelchair accessible, and all patrons with disability needs are invited to purchase $20 access tickets with the code "ACCESS20" at Theater Wit's checkout page. Please email boxoffice@theaterwit.org to ensure we can reserve the right seat for your access needs.

