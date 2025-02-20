Shakespeare Project Of Chicago Presents Free Performances Of THE WINTER'S TALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shakespeare Project of Chicago continues its 30th Anniversary Theatrical Reading Season with free performances of Shakespeare's comedy of jealousy and redemption, THE WINTER'S TALE, running Feb. 21, 22, 24 and 25 at four Chicagoland venues.

Embark on a whirlwind adventure with Shakespeare's enchanting romance THE WINTER'S TALE. Witness a kingdom shaken by a King's unfounded jealousy, a baby abandoned on a mysterious island, and a love story that blossoms against all odds. This captivating tale weaves together moments of deep emotion, playful humor, and magical wonder. Prepare to be swept away by a timeless story of loss, redemption, and the enduring power of love.

Directed by Peter Garino, the Shakespeare Project's artistic director, the cast includes Christian Davis Aldridge as Lord; Josh Bernaski as Shepherd's Son and Servant; Zack Bloomfield as Old Shepherd and Jailer; Bess Bokor and Vivian Bokor alternating as Mamillius; Josh Carpenter as Leontes; Devri Chism as Perdita and Second Lady; Joe Fernandez as Polixenes; Leslie Ann Handelman as Hermione; Jenny Hoppes as Dorcas, First Gentleman, Officer and Mariner; Dev Kennedy as Camillo; Elyna Mellen as Cleomenes; Dina Monk as Dion; Jim Morley as Antigonus; Christopher Prentice as Autolycus and Archidamus; Michelle Shupe as Paulina; Allison Sokolowski as Emilia, Time and Dorcas; and Kevin Woodrow as Florizel. Alex Albrecht and Mary Heyl are the understudies.

The production features music and sound design by George Zahora. Whitney Carter is the stage manager and Sara B.T. Thiel is the dramaturg.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged book-in-hand performances.

Admission is free and seating is limited. All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

Performance schedule

- Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles (registration required)

- Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette

- Monday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire (registration required)

- Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect (registration required)

The Shakespeare Project's 30th Anniversary Season, composed solely of works by Shakespeare, kicked off in November with MEASURE FOR MEASURE, directed by Erin Sloan. In April, J.R. Sullivan will return to direct THE TEMPEST. The season will conclude in June with KING LEAR, directed by Associate Artistic Director Michelle Shupe.

For more information, visit shakespeareprojectchicago.org.

