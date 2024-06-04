See Chicago Dance's 12th Chicago Dance Month Continues This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See Chicago Dance's, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, popular annual offering, Chicago Dance Month, continues throughout the summer with Pier Dance and Wave Wall Moves at Navy Pier and the premiere of Dance Month After Dark at Newport Theatre. Now in its 12th year, Chicago Dance Month provides numerous opportunities for artists and companies to celebrate the myriad talents that make Chicago's dance scene so strong.

More information may be found at SeeChicagoDance.com.

“Chicago Dance Month is how See Chicago Dance introduces hundreds of dance lovers and casual fans to new performers and reconnects them with established audience favorites. It's an amazing cross-section of Chicago's incredible and dynamic dance community,” said See Chicago Dance Executive Director Julia Mayer. “Chicago Dance Month, and the programs we'll present throughout the rest of the summer, offer people of all ages and skill levels countless opportunities–most of them free–to discover a new dance company or performer, a new dance style, a new culture. There is no place better than Chicago in the summer. And there is no better way to discover Chicago than through dance!”

In addition to the events listed below, See Chicago Dance will highlight the work of scores of artists and organizations during this citywide celebration. Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers will be added to future releases and updated regularly at SeeChicagoDance.com.

EVENTS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED INCLUDE*:

Navy Pier's Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Wednesdays, June 5 - 26

6 - 7:30 p.m.

FREE

Participants may enjoy free dance lessons at the Navy Pier's City Stage every Wednesday in June. These sessions are great for those who love socializing, learning new dances and being outdoors.

2024 Pier Dance companies include:

June 5: Balboa with Jamila Kekulah Kinney (Balboa - Partner dance)

June 12: Bollywood with Meher Dance Company (Bollywood)

June 19: “Contemporary Groove” with Megan Rhodes (Contemporary Dance)

June 26: Salsa & Rueda Casino with Eduardo Zambrano (Partnered Dance and Dance Circle).

Navy Pier's Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturdays, June 8 - August 31

4 - 5 p.m.

FREE

In partnership with Navy Pier, dance comes to the Wave Wall stage, located across from the iconic Ferris Wheel grand staircase, with pop-up performances from a rotating roster of dance companies Saturdays throughout the summer including:

June 8: Trifecta Dance Collective and Chicago Flying Fairies Culture and Arts Center

June 22: Bellydance By Phaedra and Chicago Korean Dance Company

July 6: Shubukai and Maywood Fine Arts

July 13: Natya Dance Theater and Ruth Page School of Dance

July 20: The Uptown Rockers and The Joffrey Ballet Community Engagement After School Matters

July 27: The Rooted Space and Le Petit Ballet School of Dance

August 3: Perceptual Motion, Inc. and The Met Down

August 10: We Are Collective and Movementum

August 17: Ballet 5:8 and Chicago Ballet Arts

August 31: Identity Performing Arts and Darvin Dances

Newport Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.

Sunday, July 7

3 and 7 p.m.

Tickets: General admission: $15 Tables of four: $100 - must be 21 years old or older to attend

It's the night calling. Join See Chicago Dance for an ADULT (21 years old and above) performance, Dance Month After Dark. Experience an evening of brazen burlesque, delectable drag, confounding contortion, colorful cabaret and so much more. These two distinctive performances feature Chicago's most seasoned nightlife arts & entertainment professionals – including Bazooka Joe, Coco Sho-Nell, Dalia Fatale, Dawn Xiana Moon, Eva La Feva, Ms.B LaRose, Shimmy LaRoux and adult students from Newport Theater Camp. All hosted by the misses herself, Miss Mittens!

*Performers, companies and programs subject to change.

