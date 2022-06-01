SIX, AIN'T TOO PROUD, LIFE AFTER & More Lead Chicago's June Theater Top 10

Click Here for More Articles on Chicago Top 10

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

SIX the Musical

CIBC Theatre - now through July 3rd.

After taking Broadway by storm, SIX has made a triumphant return to Chicago. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!"

For tickets: click here.

Ain't Too Proud

Cadillac Palace Theatre - through June 5th, 2022.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

For tickets: click here.

My Fair Lady

Cadillac Palace Theatre - begins June 28th, 2022.

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

For tickets: click here.

Choir Boy

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - June 16th through July 24th, 2022.

Pharus Young is now a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, an institution committed to building "strong, ethical Black men," where he endeavors to be the best leader of the school's prestigious choir in its 50-year history. But in a world built on rites and rituals, should he conform to the expectations of his peers in order to gain the respect he desperately seeks? Written by Oscar-winning ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), this Tony-nominated play-threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns-is the story of a young gay black man and his battle between identity and community. Choir Boy is an elegy to quiet rebellion, filled with the sound of longing and aspiration. It is a love song in pianissimo to the unseen heart that beats inside us all.

For tickets: click here.

Seagull

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - through June 12th, 2022.

On a long summer weekend in the Russian countryside at an estate bursting at the seams with guests, three generations collide in ensemble member Yasen Peyankov's extraordinarily funny and lyrical adaption of Anton Chekhov's Seagull, the play that will open Steppenwolf's new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. In classic Chekhovian style, a sparkling cast featuring many Steppenwolf ensemble members will wrestle with the eternal questions that haunt the intellectual artist class: What is Love? What is Art? When is Lunch? Join us for this historical moment in Steppenwolf's journey as we explore the work that inspired us, laugh at the battles that consume us and celebrate, together, all that makes us grateful for each other.

For tickets: click here.

Life After

Goodman Theatre - June 11th, through July 17th, 2022.

Frank Carter famously authored self-help books. But Alice, his 16-year-old daughter, finds cold comfort in his positivity platitudes when he tragically never comes home one night. As she puzzles out the events of the day that changed her family forever, Alice's relentless search for the facts reveals a more complicated truth. With big humor and bittersweet wit, this "luminous new musical...lush, poetic and surprisingly funny" (The San Diego Union-Tribune) explores how we move through and live with loss.

For tickets: click here.

It Came From Outer Space

Chicago Shakespeare Theatre - June 22nd through July 24th, 2022.

A new musical comedy adapted from the '50s cult classic sci-fi film from Universal Pictures! Amateur astronomer John Putnam encounters an alien spaceship in the desert and becomes the laughingstock of his small town-until the extraterrestrial visitors make their presence known and he must convince the gathering mob that they have come in peace. A clever musical score and creative physical humor puts a new spin on Ray Bradbury's flying saucer tale, examining society's fear of outsiders as it simultaneously embraces the wonder of what lies just beyond the stars. Commissioned and developed by Chicago Shakespeare with Creative Producer Rick Boynton, the production reignites an artistic partnership with creators Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, following the triumph of their Jeff Award-winning 2011 musical, Murder for Two, which went on to an acclaimed New York run.

Get tickets: click here.

The Sound of Music

Marriott Theatre - through June 5th, 2022.

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. This season join the family Von Trapp in the true-life telling of one of history's most thrilling and inspirational stories. Featuring the Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and the title song. Run time approximately two and half hours.

Get tickets: click here.

Leaders of the Rock: Starring The Lovettes

Marriott Theatre - June 25th and June 26th, 2022.

Chicago-based rockers The Lovettes celebrate the great girl groups from the golden era of pop, as seen on PBS' Doo-Wop Generations. This talented trio's upbeat retrospective of the 40s, 50s, and 60s is jam packed with harmony, dance, and good times. Putting their own twist on icons from The Andrews Sisters to The Supremes, The Lovettes honor the often underestimated power of women who rock. Chart-topping hit songs include "Lollipop," "Mr Sandman," "My Boyfriend's Back," "Da Doo Ron Ron, ""Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Stop in the Name of Love," and more.

For tickets: click here.

The Blue Man Group

Briar Street Theatre - now on stage.

BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since the Blue Men don't speak, BLUE MAN GROUP transcends language barriers and is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. Each performance of BLUE MAN GROUP is unique, and audiences never experience the same show twice!

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.