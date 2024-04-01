Steppenwolf's PURPOSE & More Lead Chicago's April 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

This month's picks include incredible offerings like classic operas, a Broadway jukebox favorite, and more.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for April 2024.

Purpose

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - now playing through April 28, 2024

"Absolutely not-to-be-missed" - Chicago Tribune

"Steppenwolf, renowned for its commitment to powerful and provocative storytelling, outdid itself" - Rolling Out

"Purpose is Steppenwolf at its best: bold, muscular, impossible to ignore and destined to endure" - Daily Herald

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, Purpose is an epic family drama–a long-awaited world premiere from one of the country’s most celebrated voices. Extended by popular demand through April 28.

For tickets: click here

Aida

Lyric Opera Of Chicago - March 09, 2024 through April 07, 2024

Opera at its grandest! Love and betrayal intertwine in a captivating tale. Aida, the Ethiopian princess, finds herself torn between her love for Radamès, the valiant Egyptian warrior, and her loyalty to her homeland. Meanwhile, Radamès is caught in a complex web of affection, torn between Aida and the passionate advances of Amneris, the Pharaoh's daughter. . As war looms between their countries, their loyalties and passions are tested to a climax that resonates with themes of sacrifice, passion, and the ultimate price of forbidden love.

Watch a preview of the production in the video. In this gripping scene from Act Four of Verdi's Aida, Amneris (sung here by audience favorite Jamie Barton) pleads with Ramfis (Önay Köse in his Lyric debut) and the priests to spare Radamès' life.

For tickets: click here.

Jersey Boys

Mercury Theater Chicago - March 15, 2024 through May 19, 2024

Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Full of electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You,”and more “Jersey Boys” will have you “Beggin” for more!

Originally a silent film house, the Mercury Theatre has been presenting live productions in the Southport Corridor since 1994.

For tickets: click here.

Peter Pan

James M. Nederlander Theatre - March 26, 2024 through April 07, 2024

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

Get a first look at the cast featuring Nolan Almeida, Cody Garcia, Hawa Kamara, and Raye Zaragoza in action.

For tickets: click here.

A Bronx Tale

The Edge Theater - April 04, 2024 through April 14, 2024

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s— where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Contains adult language and mild violence.

For tickets: click here.

Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)

Coronado Performing Arts Center - April 12, 2024 through April 12, 2024

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

For tickets: click here.

Baby

Citadel Theatre - April 19, 2024 through May 19, 2024

Is there anything more exciting, frightening and utterly transformational than impending parenthood? Baby: the Musical is full of heart and joy and has been a favorite since premiering on Broadway in 1983.

For tickets: click here.

The Music Man

Marriott Theatre - April 10, 2024 through June 02, 2024

The Music Man, a classic American musical brimming with small-town charm and a touch of con artistry, follows the fast-talking Harold Hill. He arrives in River City, Iowa, posing as a renowned boys' band organizer. Harold, a smooth salesman with a repertoire of outlandish stories, convinces the townspeople that their youth are headed down a dangerous path without proper musical instruction. Seizing the opportunity, Harold sells instruments and uniforms, promising to whip the boys into shape with his innovative methods (which he has absolutely no intention of teaching). However, a wrinkle appears in his plan when he falls for Marian Paroo, a beautiful librarian with a sharp mind and a skeptical eye. Marian sees through Harold's facade but finds herself drawn to his charisma. The Music Man is a delightful blend of humor, romance, and small-town life. The iconic score features unforgettable songs like "76 Trombones," "Till There Was You," and "Ya Got Trouble," which perfectly capture the bustling energy and spirit of the story. As Harold grapples with his conscience and his growing feelings for Marian, the townspeople prepare for a grand performance that may expose his elaborate scheme. Ultimately, The Music Man celebrates the power of music, the importance of community, and the transformative nature of love.

For tickets: click here.

Beautiful

Paramount Theatre - April 24, 2024 through June 16, 2024

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget. It received critical acclaim and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning two, including Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Jessie Mueller's portrayal of King. The musical's success led to various international productions and a North American tour.

For tickets: click here.

