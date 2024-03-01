BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL & More Lead Chicago's Spring 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for Spring 2024.

BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL

Paramount Theatre - February 07, 2024 through March 24, 2024

BOBDIREX presents the Indiana Production Premiere of BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL! In New York 'Billy' won 10 Tony Awards and 10 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical in both cases. Based on the film set in a northern English mining town against the background of the 1984/85 miner's strike, Billy's journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever. The production will feature young Thomas Whitcomb (Plainfield) in the role of 'Billy' with 30 of the best singer/dancer/actor combos Indianapolis has to offer. The technical staffs are also top notch with Kenny Shepard Choreography, Trevor Fanning manning the singing and orchestra, Zach Rosing (of Zach Rosing Productions) on sound and Matt Cunningham with best in lighting.The BOBDIREX production will be performing as guests of the Marian University Theatre operated by Ben Tebbe.

For tickets: click here.

In The Heights

The Marriott Theatre - January 24, 2024 through March 17, 2024

The 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical from the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda! IN THE HEIGHTS tells the story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

For tickets: click here.

The Matchbox Magic Flute

Goodman Theatre - Owen Theatre - February 03, 2024 through March 24, 2024

In her acclaimed signature style, Mary Zimmerman conceives a brand new theatrical adaptation of Mozart’s beloved opera. Playful and imaginative, it’s big music in a small space. This “matchbox” presentation of The Matchbox Magic Flute features a cast of 10 and orchestra of five—following the fantastic adventures of Prince Tamino and Princess Pamina. With dragons, a man who is a bird, trials by fire and water and underground corridors, Day and Night do battle. Performed in English

For tickets: click here.

The Band's Visit

Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre - February 08, 2024 through March 17, 2024

In a small Israeli desert town where every day feels the same, a lost bus arrives carrying an Egyptian Police Band. With no hotel and no buses until morning, the musicians are taken in for the night by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, these misplaced musicians bring everyone together in the way that only music can. Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Band's Visit is a beautifully intimate show, perfectly suited for the Nichols Theatre, about the unifying power of music.

For tickets: click here.

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach

The Marriott Theatre - February 16, 2024 through March 30, 2024

A delightfully offbeat adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure! When James is sent by his aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of a gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities. After the peach rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James' quick wit and creative thinking, they learn to live and work together as a family. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald.

For tickets: click here.

Mrs. Doubtfire

James M. Nederlander Theatre - February 27, 2024 through March 10, 2024

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Chicago in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

For tickets: click here.

The Penelopiad

Goodman Theatre - Owen Theatre - March 02, 2024 through March 31, 2024

An unexpected remix of Homer’s The Odyssey, told by the celebrated and subversive author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid’s Tale). It’s her turn. Penelope has waited 20 years for her husband to return from the Trojan War. Now, as authorial control shifts to Odysseus’ long-suffering wife—and the 12 faithful maids who have long tended to her—we discover a new perspective on the domestic vigil. This ancient tale told anew by “one of the most admired authors in North America” (NPR) gives voice to those left behind.

For tickets: click here.

Aida

Lyric Opera House - Chicago - March 09, 2024 through April 07, 2024

Opera at its grandest! Love and betrayal intertwine in a captivating tale. Aida, the Ethiopian princess, finds herself torn between her love for Radamès, the valiant Egyptian warrior, and her loyalty to her homeland. Meanwhile, Radamès is caught in a complex web of affection, torn between Aida and the passionate advances of Amneris, the Pharaoh's daughter. . As war looms between their countries, their loyalties and passions are tested to a climax that resonates with themes of sacrifice, passion, and the ultimate price of forbidden love.

For tickets: click here.

Jersey Boys

Mercury Theater Chicago - March 15, 2024 through May 19, 2024

Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, “Jersey Boys” takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Full of electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You,”and more “Jersey Boys” will have you “Beggin” for more!

For tickets: click here.

Peter Pan

James M. Nederlander Theatre - March 26, 2024 through April 07, 2024

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

For tickets: click here.

Anything Goes

Porchlight Music Theatre - February 14, 2024 through March 10, 2024

Chicago will get a kick out of this 90th anniversary production of Cole Porter’s smash-hit musical comedy, Anything Goes. Launching Porchlight’s 29th season, this legendary toe-tapping voyage across the Atlantic is filled with laughs, romance, intrigue and, of course, lots of tap dancing in this farcical and merry, musical classic. Porter’s iconic score includes a shipload of tunes that built the Great American Songbook including “Anything Goes,” “Friendship,” “You’re the Top” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.