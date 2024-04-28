Video: Watch a Montage from August Wilson's JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE at Goodman Theatre

Performances have been extended through May 19th.
Watch a montage from August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, extended at The Goodman Theatre through May 19.
Featuring an all-Chicago cast, the play follows Herald Loomis, who, in a journey in search of his estranged wife, must first contend with his own sense of heritage and identity in this story of spiritual and emotional resurrection.
A journey of self-discovery leads to salvation in this major revival of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone—the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright’s masterwork and one of his best-loved, most compelling plays. Herald Loomis (A.C. Smith) searches the country with his young daughter to find his estranged wife. But first, he must regain a sense of his own heritage and identity in this story of spiritual and emotional resurrection.
The cast features Harper Anthony (Reuben Mercer), Anthony Fleming III (Jeremy Furlow), TayLar (Bertha Holly), Gary Houston (Rutherford Selig), Kylah Jones (Zonia), Nambi E. Kelley (Mattie Campbell), Krystel V. McNeil (Molly Cunningham), Tim Rhoze (Bynum Walker), Shariba Rivers (Martha Loomis) and Dexter Zollicoffer (Seth Holly).
