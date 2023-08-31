MJ The Musical & More Lead Chicago's September 2023 Top Picks

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Out top picks in Chicago for September 2023 include MJ, The Color Purple, Rock of Ages and more!

MJ

James M. Nederlander Theatre - August 01, 2023 through September 02, 2023

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Chicago as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its North American Tour premiere at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Summer 2023.

For tickets: click here.

The Color Purple

Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater - September 29, 2023 through October 01, 2023

THE COLOR PURPLE is an inspiring family saga that tells the unforgettable story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her unique voice in the world. It is a triumphant, uplifting piece of art that reaffirms some fundamental truths: that Black is beautiful, women are powerful, and that love is love.

For tickets: click here.

Rock of Ages

Mercury Theater Chicago - July 14, 2023 through September 10, 2023

Journey back to the era of big bands, big egos, big guitar solos, and even bigger hair with the spectacular Broadway musical Rock of Ages! Get ready to be blown away as iconic hits from Styx, Bon Jovi, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and more come alive on stage. Brace yourself for an unforgettable night filled with electrifying performances, killer riffs, and non-stop nostalgia. Don't miss out on this epic journey through the golden age of rock!

For tickets: click here.

Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical

Studebaker Theater - June 02, 2023 through September 03, 2023

From humble beginnings in his hometown of Kenner, Louisiana, Lloyd Price overcame incredible obstacles on his way to a revolutionary musical career. He became the first Black man to open a nightclub below Harlem in New York City, and the first recording artist of any color to create his own record label, generating more hits like “Stagger Lee” and “Personality,” and spreading the New Orleans R&B sound throughout the world.

For tickets: click here.

The Second City e.t.c.’s: Eat, Pray, Bigfoot In Love

e.t.c. Theater - April 20, 2023 through September 03, 2023

The Second City e.t.c. springs forward with a hilarious, refreshing comedy show perfect for the coming warmer weather. Eat, Pray, Bigfoot in Love invites you to open your eyes to all the zaniest possibilities as we bring you laughter, music and The Second City’s world-famous improv! From the mysteries of parenting to a possible appearance by Sasquatch himself, this show will leave you with a smile on your face and a song in your heart!

For tickets: click here.

Hello, Dolly!

Beverly Arts Center - August 03, 2023 through September 09, 2023

The Beverly Arts Center's South Side Summer Stage presents HELLO, DOLLY! Set in New York on the cusp of the new century, "Hello, Dolly!" tells the tale of indomitable matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi. She’s devoted a lifetime to helping other people find love, but this time around, she’s gone into business for herself and is pulling out all the stops to land a wealthy beau of her own. Based on "The Merchant of Yonkers" (later renamed The Matchmaker) by Thornton Wilder, "Hello, Dolly!" is an irresistible story about the joys of living and features a glittering score by the incredible Jerry Herman. Winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, "Hello, Dolly!" is the show-stopping “perfect match” for every musical fan and great summer entertainment for the entire family.

For tickets: click here.

Breaking Up is Hard to Do: John Michael Dias Sings Neil Sedaka

The Marriott Theatre - September 11, 2023 through September 12, 2023

Golden-voiced Broadway crooner John Michael Dias belts the hits of teen-pop sensation Neil Sedaka. No stranger to the world of smash-hit Jukebox Musicals, Dias’ credits include starring as Neil Sedaka in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Broadway, National Tour); and Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys (Broadway, National Tour, Vegas, Chicago). Broadway World calls Dias “Perfection… once you see, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.” Sing along as Dias soars on feel-good favorites from Sedaka’s prolific singer-songwriter catalogue, including “Calendar Girl,” “Oh Carol,” and "Love Will Keep Us Together."

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.