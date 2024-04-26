Nominees Revealed For The 13th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Chicago has announced the 24 student nominees for Best Performer in an Actor and Actress role, and nominees for Best Ensemble, Best Direction and Best Production for the 13th Annual Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards(IHSMTA). Sponsored by NBC 5, IHSMTA celebrates excellence in high school theatre throughout the State of Illinois and is the state’s regional program that feeds into the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, also known as The Jimmy Awards®.

The 24 high school student-nominees were selected from over 310 student applicants from 80 participating schools across the state of Illinois, a record breaking number of applicants for the program. The nominees have been invited to participate in the Awards Program, which will be held at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM, hosted by Program Sponsor NBC 5’s entertainment reporter LeeAnn Trotter.

During the ceremony, the nominees will perform a musical number from MAMMA MIA! which will play at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from April 30 – May 19, 2024. Broadway In Chicago has crafted a workshop led by MAMMA MIA! cast member Danny Lopez-Alicea (Swing/Dance Captain) where the nominees will learn the musical number and are given the experience to work with a Broadway professional on a Broadway stage. The workshop for these 24 nominees will culminate in a performance onstage at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. During the day, nominees will perform for a panel of industry professionals who will adjudicate and select the top six finalists and eventual Best Performer in an Actor Role and Best Performer in an Actress Role.

NOMINEES FOR BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTRESS ROLE

Olivia Daly-Short as “Sally Bowles” in The Chicago Academy for the Arts’ CABARET

Juliana Canastra as “Janis Sarkisian” in Deerfield High School’s MEAN GIRLS

Jillian VanderHeyden as “Dee Dee Allen” in Hampshire High School’s THE PROM

Audrey Wagner as “Emma Nolan” in Hampshire High School’s THE PROM

Caroline Walsh as “The Witch” in Hinsdale Central High School’s INTO THE WOODS

Sophia Yen as “Olive Ostrovsky” in Hinsdale South High School’s THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Stella Hoyt as “Little Sally” in Homewood-Flossmoor High School’s URINETOWN

Jazmin Rhodes as “Hope Cladwell” in Homewood-Flossmoor High School’s URINETOWN

Payton Fraser as “Cady Heron” in Joliet West High School’s MEAN GIRLS

Savannah Groh as “Regina George” in Joliet West High School’s MEAN GIRLS

Kayla Norris as “Emily Hobbs” in Romeoville High School’s ELF THE MUSICAL

Mary Kate Schoessling as “Morticia Addams” in St. Charles East High School’s THE ADDAMS FAMILY

NOMINEES FOR BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTOR ROLE

Ethan Wankel as “Gleb Vaganov” in Bartlett High School’s ANASTASIA

Jack Winkelhake as “Shrek” in Burlington Central High School’s SHREK THE MUSICAL

Stephen Byers Jr. as “Bert” in Coal City High School’s MARY POPPINS

Imanol Hernandez Morales as “Shrek” in Crystal Lake Central High School’s SHREK THE MUSICAL

Arjun Shah as “The Baker” in Hinsdale Central High School’s INTO THE WOODS

Gabriel McKinney as “Caldwell B. Cladwell” in Homewood-Flossmoor High School’s URINETOWN

Bryce Stewart as “Bobby Strong” in Homewood-Flossmoor High School’s URINETOWN

Dylan Carlyon as “Schroeder” in James B. Conant High School’s YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

Logan Arroyo as “The Phantom” in Lincoln-Way East High School’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Tommy Grant as “Cain/Japheth” in Loyola Academy’s CHILDREN OF EDEN

James Shamuel as “Nostradamus” in Maine East High School’s SOMETHING ROTTEN

George Spiegel as “Pippin” in Maine South High School’s PIPPIN

From the 24 nominees, two Illinois award recipients (one Best Performer in an Actor Role, one Best Performer in an Actress Role) will go on an all-expense-paid trip to New York City to represent the State of Illinois at The Jimmy Awards® and participate in a 10-day theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on a Broadway stage, where a panel of judges crowns the nation’s top performers. The Jimmy Awards® are named for legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. Broadway In Chicago is a Nederlander presentation and is excited to be a part of the network of theatres across the country participating in The Jimmy Awards®.

IHSMTA has also announcednominees in three Production Award categories: Best Ensemble, Best Direction and Best Production.

Best Ensemble evaluates how the ensemble both on and off stage is utilized appropriately throughout the entire show, as well as their overall proficiency in the areas of singing, acting, dancing, and technical theatre efforts off stage.

Best Direction evaluates how the director has used all the elements at their disposal to create the strongest production they can with their available resources.

Best Production evaluates the overall excellence of the production and considers all the above elements. Best Production is awarded to a school who produces an outstanding example of a high school musical.

NOMINEES FOR BEST ENSEMBLE

Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School’s SWEENEY TODD

Crystal Lake Central High School’s SHREK THE MUSICAL

Hampshire High School’s THE PROM

James B. Conant High School’s YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

Nazareth Academy’s FREAKY FRIDAY

NOMINEES FOR BEST DIRECTION

Rob Boncosky, Cary Grove High School’s THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Jack Micetich, Coal City High School’s MARY POPPINS

Anne Calderón, Homewood-Flossmoor High School’s URINETOWN

Aileen O'Carroll, Nazareth Academy’s FREAKY FRIDAY

James Reinbacher, Reed-Custer High School’s THE LIGHTNING THIEF

NOMINEES FOR BEST PRODUCTION

Coal City High School’s MARY POPPINS

Hinsdale South High School’s THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Homewood-Flossmoor High School’s URINETOWN

Lincoln Way-East High School’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Maine South High School’s PIPPIN

In addition to these nominees, IHSMTA has selected two Student Reporters to cover the 2024 award ceremony through social media. This year’s recipients are Nicole Scimeca from Maine South High School and Claire Venisnik from Warren Township High School. Scimeca and Venisnik have also been submitted for the Jimmy Awards® Student Reporter search. The Student Reporter opportunity has been added to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® as an effort to include students who are not eligible to be nominated as performers. This provides a chance to expand connections into local schools’ journalism, film, and other related departments. Jimmy Awards Student Reporters work directly with the Broadway League’s Digital team which allows them to receive an insider look at the digital marketing strategy of Jimmy Awards coverage while gaining insight into the field as a whole. Student Reporters will be notified and selected by the Jimmy Awards® on or around June 3.

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a steppingstone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway & National Touring productions:

Nathan Salstone (2012 IHSMTA Best Actor) made his professional Broadway debut in HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD, has recently appeared in the National Tour of HADESTOWN, and is in the current revival of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway.

Kyrie Courter (2012 IHSMTA Nominee) made her Broadway debut in the revival of SWEENEY TODD currently on Broadway.

John Clay III (2013 IHSMTA Best Actor) made his professional Broadway debut in CHOIR BOYand originated the role of ‘Jesse Webb’ in the original Broadway cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORKin 2023.

Jack Cahill-Lemme (2016 IHSMTA Best Actor) recently appeared in the North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, which premiered in Chicago in 2022, and made his professional Broadway debut in the Broadway production in Summer 2023.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) joined the National Tour of HADESTOWN in 2022.

Haley Gustafson (2016 & 2017 IHSMTA Nominee) made their Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO’S TOMMY currently running on Broadway.

Wren Rivera (2017 IHSMTA Nominee) made their Broadway debut in JAGGED LITTLE PILL in 2021.

Joy Woods (2018 IHSMTA Finalist) made her Broadway debut in March 2022, joining the Broadway cast of SIX. She originated the role of ‘Middle Allie’ in the original Broadway cast of THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL currently running on Broadway.

Andrew Tufano (2018 IHSMTA Nominee) made his Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO’S TOMMY currently running on Broadway.

Justin O’Brien (2018 IHSMTA Nominee) joined the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS in 2023.

Sierra Fermin (2019 IHSMTA Finalist) made her Broadway debut in December 2023, joining the Broadway cast of SIX.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) joined the National Tour of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in 2022.

Jason Schmidt (2019 IHSMTA Finalist) made his Broadway debut in April 2024, originating the role of ‘Sodapop Curtis’ in the original Broadway cast THE OUTSIDERS, currently running on Broadway.

Other Illinois winners have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards®:

Jonah Rawitz (2014 IHSMTA Best Actor) was awarded the 2014 Jimmy Award® for Best Performance by an Actor.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) was awarded the 2016 Jimmy Award® for Best Dancer.

Darian Goulding (2018 IHSMTA Best Actor) was a 2018 Jimmy Award® finalist.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) was the recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award from The Jimmy Awards®.

The 80 participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. In years past, students have performed with the casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON and DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Broadway In Chicago’s Summer Concert at Millennium Park, and performed with HAMILTON Chicago Company’s Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier. Nominees also performed at the first Sundays On State, the Chicago Loop Alliance activation inviting people back to the Loop after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021.

For more information on both awards and complete rules and regulations, visit www.IHSMTA.com

For more information on The Jimmy Awards®, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, visit www.JimmyAwards.com.