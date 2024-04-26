Nominees Revealed For The 13th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

The Awards Program is on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM.
Broadway In Chicago has announced the 24 student nominees for Best Performer in an Actor and Actress role, and nominees for Best Ensemble, Best Direction and Best Production for the 13th Annual Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards(IHSMTA). Sponsored by NBC 5, IHSMTA celebrates excellence in high school theatre throughout the State of Illinois and is the state’s regional program that feeds into the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, also known as The Jimmy Awards®.
The 24 high school student-nominees were selected from over 310 student applicants from 80 participating schools across the state of Illinois, a record breaking number of applicants for the program. The nominees have been invited to participate in the Awards Program, which will be held at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM, hosted by Program Sponsor NBC 5’s entertainment reporter LeeAnn Trotter.
During the ceremony, the nominees will perform a musical number from MAMMA MIA! which will play at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from April 30 – May 19, 2024. Broadway In Chicago has crafted a workshop led by MAMMA MIA! cast member Danny Lopez-Alicea (Swing/Dance Captain) where the nominees will learn the musical number and are given the experience to work with a Broadway professional on a Broadway stage. The workshop for these 24 nominees will culminate in a performance onstage at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. During the day, nominees will perform for a panel of industry professionals who will adjudicate and select the top six finalists and eventual Best Performer in an Actor Role and Best Performer in an Actress Role.
From the 24 nominees, two Illinois award recipients (one Best Performer in an Actor Role, one Best Performer in an Actress Role) will go on an all-expense-paid trip to New York City to represent the State of Illinois at The Jimmy Awards® and participate in a 10-day theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on a Broadway stage, where a panel of judges crowns the nation’s top performers. The Jimmy Awards® are named for legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. Broadway In Chicago is a Nederlander presentation and is excited to be a part of the network of theatres across the country participating in The Jimmy Awards®.
IHSMTA has also announcednominees in three Production Award categories: Best Ensemble, Best Direction and Best Production.
Best Ensemble evaluates how the ensemble both on and off stage is utilized appropriately throughout the entire show, as well as their overall proficiency in the areas of singing, acting, dancing, and technical theatre efforts off stage.
Best Direction evaluates how the director has used all the elements at their disposal to create the strongest production they can with their available resources.
Best Production evaluates the overall excellence of the production and considers all the above elements. Best Production is awarded to a school who produces an outstanding example of a high school musical.
In addition to these nominees, IHSMTA has selected two Student Reporters to cover the 2024 award ceremony through social media. This year’s recipients are Nicole Scimeca from Maine South High School and Claire Venisnik from Warren Township High School. Scimeca and Venisnik have also been submitted for the Jimmy Awards® Student Reporter search. The Student Reporter opportunity has been added to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® as an effort to include students who are not eligible to be nominated as performers. This provides a chance to expand connections into local schools’ journalism, film, and other related departments. Jimmy Awards Student Reporters work directly with the Broadway League’s Digital team which allows them to receive an insider look at the digital marketing strategy of Jimmy Awards coverage while gaining insight into the field as a whole. Student Reporters will be notified and selected by the Jimmy Awards® on or around June 3.
The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a steppingstone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway & National Touring productions:
Other Illinois winners have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards®:
The 80 participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. In years past, students have performed with the casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON and DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Broadway In Chicago’s Summer Concert at Millennium Park, and performed with HAMILTON Chicago Company’s Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier. Nominees also performed at the first Sundays On State, the Chicago Loop Alliance activation inviting people back to the Loop after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021.
For more information on both awards and complete rules and regulations, visit www.IHSMTA.com
For more information on The Jimmy Awards®, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, visit www.JimmyAwards.com.
