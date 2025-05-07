Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Come To The Chicago Theatre In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band – featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson – will kick off their fall tour at The Chicago Theatre on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 9 at 9:00AM CT.

Throughout his career, Starr has received numerous accolades recognizing his creative successes including nine GRAMMY Awards, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and an Academy Award. Between 1970 and 2023, Starr released 20 solo studio records and four consecutive EPs. Most recently, he released his second country album, Look Up, which earned him his first top 10 on Billboard's all-genre Top Album Sales chart, as well as landing him on multiple other Billboard charts.

January also saw Starr accept an invitation to make his Grand Ole Opry debut, which he performed on February 21, 2025. While in Nashville, the Musicians Hall of Fame, in collaboration with Julien's Auctions, launched an exhibit in his honor entitled “Beats & Threads,” based on the book Starr published of the same title.

Tickets for the September 10 show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 9 at 9:00AM CT at Ticketmaster.com and The Chicago Theatre box office.

