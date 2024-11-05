Review Roundup: Kokandy Productions' INTO THE WOODS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kokandy Productions concludes its 2024 season with an immersive production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s classic Into The Woods, the first Chicago storefront production of the beloved musical in over a decade.

Directed and choreographed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula, Into The Woods runs through December 22, 2024 at The Chopin Studio Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago.

Journeying Into The Woods are Kevin Webb and Sonia Goldberg as The Baker and The Baker’s Wife, Stephanie Stockstill as The Witch, Madison Kauffman as Cinderella, Kevin Parra as Jack and Anna Seibert as Little Red. Pulling double (or more) duty are August Forman as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Shea Hopkins as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf, Jonathan Allsop as Rapunzel’s Prince/Steward, Ismael Garcia as Rapunzel/Florinda, Britain Gebhardt as Jack’s Mother/Lucinda and Emily Goldberg as Cinderella’s Stepmother/Mother. The company of players is completed by swings Gabby Koziol, Jackson Mikkelsen, Halli Morgan, Michael Penick, Julie Peterson, Elizabeth Rentfro and Evan B Smith.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: This isn’t a concert-style staging and nor is it a copy of the Broadway revival; it’s quite different. But it’s still a very intimate experience that comes with a full appreciation of how the stakes in a good “Into the Woods” have to be life and death. We all know our giants in the sky and all worry about them.

Catey Sullivan, Chicago Sun-Times: Dominating the space: a pair of gleaming pianos perched atop a platform, dead center, for the action to swirl around. With music direction by Nick Sula, pianist-orchestrators Ariana Miles and Evelyn Ryan create an entire orchestra in four hands, playing with an expressiveness that is thrilling to witness. They’re the stars here as much as the actors.

Emily McClanathan, Chicago Reader: Happily, I can now report that Barham and company have done it again: this production beautifully captures the magic of Sondheim and James Lapine’s tangled fairy tale and the thorny moral dilemmas of a community in peril. It’s a mighty ensemble effort, with more doubling of roles than usual, seamless scene changes, and a level of detail that made me wish I could take in more than one viewing. Even before the show begins, as actors mill about the stage and chat with each other, the whole experience feels like neighbors coming together to tell, or retell, a cherished story.

Alan Bresloff, Around the Town Chicago: I know there are people out there who say that they do not like this musical. I must tell you that being in this intimate space may just change your mind. My wife, who always said this is not one of her favorites, loved what she saw and said she was comfortable with the production and loved the voices. Again, the only fault I could find is that there are some bad sight lines. Otherwise, a flawless production skillfully brought to fruition and worth the trip to the Chopin Theatre.

Colin Douglas, Chicago Theatre Review: Kokandy Production’s INTO THE WOODS is filled with beautiful performances, Stephen Sondheim’s gorgeous music and songs peppered with sly naughtiness (“Hello, Little Girl”). The musical offers hilarious hyperbole and juxtapositions (“Moments in the Woods”), lessons to be learned (“I Know Things Now”), and lessons that sometimes need repeating (“Children Will Listen,” “No One is Alone”).

Bill Esler, Buzz News: Kokandy Productions’ show, directed and tightly choreographed by Derek Van Barham, meets the demands of this funny and inventive book by Lapine, with music and lyrics by Sondheim. Entrances and action are timed with exacting precision.

Doug Mose, Third Coast Review: Stephanie Stockstill’s Wicked Witch is a force to be reckoned with. She brings a commanding presence to the stage, balancing the character’s fearsome exterior with moments of surprising vulnerability. Stockstill’s portrayal highlights the Witch’s multifaceted nature, making her more than just a villain but a deeply flawed and ultimately sympathetic character.

Ed Tracy, Picks in Six: “Into the Woods” is truly an ensemble piece, much like the great “Sweeney Todd,” and the actors need to be on their game to compliment each other doing the same. The vocal work is quite dazzling. There were standout moments – Madison Kauffman offers a simultaneously vulnerable and strong Cinderella who becomes a Princess not always willing to rule; Kevin Webb’s Baker is achingly tender and confused and ultimately learns his lesson well about fatherhood; Stephanie Stockstill as the Witch lovingly chews every bit of scenery as a proper witch should; and August Forman’s Narrator is a calming, sometimes even charming influence amid all the chaos that boils up in ‘the woods.’

Mary Wisniewski, New City Stage: The show’s main flaw is part of its strength—the tight setting in the basement theater. Its intimacy makes the show feel like a fairy tale told at bedtime. However, the support beams are so big that they destroy sightlines for some interactions. Where I was sitting, I completely missed out on seeing a few encounters between the witch and the baker, while those across from me likely missed out on action between Jack and his mom, or Cinderella and her magic tree. You can still hear the actors, but it was impossible to see them, even by craning your neck, and that takes you out of the show and lessens the experience.

