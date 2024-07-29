Review: LES MISERABLES at Uptown Music Theater At Deerfield Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tomorrow comes…

The final lyrics of Les Miserables. This is the current production by Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park. Part of the proceeds will go to the Highland Park Shooting Recovery Fund. Les Mis is generally not available for non-Equity or community theater companies. However, after being contacted by Jamie Davidson (Uptown’s board president and one of the company producers), the uber producer Cameron Mackintosh gave his consent.

This is the well known story of personal sacrifice, passion, lost and unrequited love but above all, redemption and hope. Stealing a loaf of bread to feed a child; wanting to start a new life; being chased for most of your life; standing up for what you believe with at no cost. The cast of 44 performers is led by Wesley Anthony Clerge brings Jean Valjean to a new level. Justine Cameron breaks your heart as Fantine. Amia Korman gives a powerful portrayal of Eponine. Campbell Krausen’s portrayal of Cosette is filled with light. Erin Kelley as Madame Thenardier and Aaron Mann as Thenardier play off each other to the delight of everyone. David Pfenninger as Javert showcases Javert’s anguish within himself. Jake Ziman’s Marius is a delight to watch. The incredibly talented ensemble rounds out the company. I couldn’t help think that most of this cast were not born when the original West End and Broadway shows were playing in their respective cities.

The telling of this story is seamless under the direction of Scott Shallenbarger (Uptown debut). Please do more shows. Aaron Kaplan conducting the 21 piece JAM Orchestra gives Christopher Jahnke’s new orchestrations great depth and is a treat for the ears. The orchestra is not in a pit but by the stage on the main floor. Michael Clack’s scenic design and Joel Zishuk’s lighting design combine together to make the audience feel the despair and dark of the time.

Fantine’s “I Dreamed a Dream”; the Company’s “One More Day”; Eponine’s “On My Own”; Valjean’s “Bring Him Home” and the finale by the Company are powerful and emotional. No matter if you’ve seen Les Mis 20 times or only once, it is still an overpowering show with performances that will leave you breathless. Uptown is using Deerfield High School’s auditorium. It is state of the art. This production is for a very worthy cause. In the end it is about hope and love – two things we all need.

