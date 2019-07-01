Raven Theatre Names Cole Von Glahn Artistic Producer

Raven Theatre is pleased to announce the promotion of Cole von Glahn to the position of Artistic Producer, effective immediately. Von Glahn had previously served as the company's Production Manager since January 2018.

Comments Raven Artistic Director Cody Estle, "I am more than pleased to welcome Cole to this newly-created position here at Raven Theatre. He has been indispensable to me since his arrival in a wide variety of ways. His promotion reflects the important role which he has played over the past two seasons in the productions which the theater has mounted. I look forward to continuing our collaboration as Raven Theatre brings high quality, insightful drama to our neighborhood and to the overall Chicago theater community."

Cole von Glahn is a Chicago-based director and producer. He has served as the production manager for the last two seasons at Raven Theatre. Outside of Raven, he has been the Director of Production at First Floor Theater for three seasons. Since moving to Chicago, Cole directed the Chicago premiere of I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard with First Floor, as well as one-acts, developmental workshops and readings with theatres across the city. As an assistant director, he has worked at theaters across the country including Cleveland Play House, Marin Theatre Company, American Theatre Company and Griffin Theatre. This summer, he will be directing and producing the modern urban fantasy podcast he co-wrote: Leylines. He has administered and managed with Cleveland Play House, Northlight Theatre, Marin Theatre Company, Cherry Lane and The Neverbird Project. Outside of theatre, Cole is a board game designer and collaborative storyteller. He holds degrees in Drama and Sociology from Tufts University.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You