Raue Center School For The Arts Announces Spring 2025 Classes and On Stage Productions

Raue Center School For The Arts has announced the open enrollment for its Spring 2025 classes and exciting On Stage productions. The new semester will run from February 3 to April 4, 2025, offering a vibrant selection of courses and performance opportunities designed for students of all ages.

This spring, students can participate in a variety of classes, including:

- **Acting Fundamentals for all Levels**

- **Improv Basics for Adults and Kids**

- **Musical Theater for all Levels**

- **Stand-up Comedy for Ages 18 and Up**

- **Musical Theatre Dance for Ages 7 - 18**

In addition to these enriching classes, RCSA is proud to present two exciting On Stage productions for 2025: MTI's Broadway Junior Revue: *Pure Imagination* and *Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: High School Edition*.

*Pure Imagination* is a delightful musical revue designed for students ages 7 to 13, featuring 14 beloved musical numbers from classic shows such as *Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka*, *Annie Jr.*, *Seussical*, *Shrek The Musical*, *Beauty and the Beast*, and *Frozen*. Enrollment is open now and will close on February 26, 2025, with auditions set to begin on March 3, 2025. Performances will take place from April 13 to April 19, 2025.

For high school students, *Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (High School Edition)* offers a unique opportunity to be part of the magic. Freshmen through seniors can enroll now, with open auditions scheduled for March 19 and 20, 2025. Performances are slated for June 20 to 29, 2025, allowing students to ignite their creativity in a captivating theatrical experience.

To learn more about our classes and to enroll, visit [rauecenter.org/education](http://rauecenter.org/education).

Save 25% on classes, camps, and workshops as a RaueNOW Family Member! More information can be found at https://www.rauecenter.org/become-a-rauenow-member/.

**Registration Deadlines:**

- Spring 2025 Classes: January 31, 2025

- *Pure Imagination*: February 26, 2025

- *Harry Potter and the Cursed Child*: March 12, 2025

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians, and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the nation's finest examples of restored art and decor. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.

