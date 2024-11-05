RUTH PAGE'S THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Ruth Page Center for the Arts This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ruth Page Center for the Arts will present its annual live production of “Ruth Page’s The Nutcracker” featuring original choreography by Ruth Page and directed by the artistic team of Victor Alexander, Dolores Long, Birute Barodicaite, Dori Rothschild, Chrissy Lacny, and Renardo Johnson.

Chicago’s longest running “Nutcracker” has delighted tens of thousands of fans and is performed at Governors State University Center for the Performing Arts, 1 University Pkwy, Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

The ballet returns to Northeastern Illinois University’s (NEIU) Salme Harju Steinberg Fine Arts Center, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Saturday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 and 5 p.m. The final weekend of performances is at the College of Lake County’s (CLC) James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St. in Grayslake, Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $15 to $65 (depending on venue), are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.RuthPage.org.

Originally presented in the Arie Crown Theatre from 1965 until 1997, this production recreates highlights from Ruth Page’s beloved original full-length staging. It features exquisite dancing, world-renowned guest artists, stunning costumes and magical settings in the Land of Snow and Land of Sweets.

The 2024 production of “Ruth Page’s The Nutcracker '' features a cast curated from local and international dance artists. In keeping with Ms. Page’s emphasis on children’s involvement, additionally cast are students from Ruth Page School of Dance’s Professional Dance and Young Dancer Training Programs. Students from the Keystone Dance Academy that is Ruth Page School of Dance’s outreach program at Wentworth Elementary School on Chicago’s South Side are also eligible to audition and participate. The Keystone Dance Academy program engages students in the training and study of classical ballet, jazz, and choreography, with an additional emphasis on community building, mentorship and support.

About the Ruth Page Professional Dance Training Program

Established by Artistic Director Victor Alexander, the Ruth Page Professional Dance Training Program serves as a bridge between studio training and a professional dance career. Dancers train and rehearse daily throughout the school year focusing on refining ballet and contemporary techniques in an international environment of performers, educators, and mentors. This program is designed for students between the ages of 17-25 who have completed high school and are preparing for a professional career. Dancers are guided and mentored by Alexander, alongside Associate Director Dolores Long and Artistic Associate Maray Gutierrez. They are joined in performances by notable guest artists and choreographers, expanding the sphere of their professional work.

