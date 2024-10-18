ROYKO: THE TOUGHEST MAN IN CHICAGO to Return to The Chopin Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A return engagement will be presented for the world premiere of Royko: The Toughest Man In Chicago at Chopin Theatre. Playing to sold out houses in its original Fall 2024 run, the production returns for a limited time, November 14-December 22, 2024.



Tickets are available online only in advance at royko.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are available in-person one hour prior to available performances. Cash or Zelle QR code only are accepted as in-person payment. For inquiries and more information, call 847-920-7714.



Writer/performer Mitchell Bisschop comments, “Earlier this fall, Chicago embraced this production during its initial run. Mike Royko is a part of the history and fabric of Chicago, and his story strikes a chord with so many. We heard from audience members throughout the run—whether they were longtime Royko fans or were introduced to his writing during this production—that they experienced a piece of Chicago through the story of a writer who had opinions, shared stories and loved the city and its citizens. We are so proud to be able to remount the production, complete with a few script changes and additional columns, and to give more people the opportunity to revisit—or discover—the writings and humanity of Mike Royko.”



Royko: The Toughest Man In Chicago tells the story of cantankerous Chicago columnist Mike Royko, a 34-year newspaper veteran who wrote 7,500 columns in his career. Love him or hate him, he was a fixture amongst Chicago newspapers. Royko wrote about the city the way people like to think of themselves: cynical, humorous, and with compassion for the little guy.



In this multimedia solo show, writer/performer Mitchell Bisschop takes us back in time on a nostalgic journey told through the eyes of Royko as he is pitted against “The Daley Machine,” corruption, and the changing face of the newspaper business.



A hit earlier this fall, the Chicago Reader said, "It's a nuanced and thoughtful look at quintessential Chicago history." Chicago Tribune explained, "...filled to the brim with his own words, a celebration of the man's journalistic brilliance" and New City wrote, "This play reminds us of what we once had, and what we still miss.” The Sun-Times raved, "Royko star gets the look, the voice, the heart of the great Chicago columnist."



The creative team includes Eric Luchen (Set Designer), Christopher Kriz (Sound Designer), Garrett Bell (Lighting Designer), Smooch Medina (Projection Designer), Will Hughes (Technical Director), Duncan Hon (Master Electrician) and Faith Locke (Stage Manager).



Photo credit: Sarah Larson

Comments