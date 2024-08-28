ROCKY HORROR & More Set for The Center For Performing Arts' 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Governors State University (GovState) celebrated its 55th Anniversary. The Center for Performing Arts (The Center) is joining in the nostalgia with one of its most bold, vibrant, and joyful seasons yet. Opening The Center's 29th Season is the U.S. premiere of "BOOM X," a breathlessly energetic one-man show created and performed by Rick Miller, who "Entertainment Weekly" dubbed "one of the most creative people alive today." "BOOM X" starts with Woodstock in August of 1969 (one month after GovState opened) and ends in 1995, the year that The Center opened its doors.

"BOOM X" is just one of the multi-generational shows of the 2024-25 season. The season will also feature favorites such as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "The Nutcracker," and "DRUMLine Live!"

The Center's Executive Director, Scott Sowinski, reflects on his first year and the season ahead, "I'm proud of what we have accomplished and will continue to accomplish. We have expanded family-friendly offerings, established new, multigenerational traditions, and increased our attendance by 36%. It has been an honor to serve The Center: where I first found art (or art found me) in my own backyard. It did not take a journey to Broadway or even to downtown Chicago. We will continue our commitment to accessible, diverse, and quality entertainment in your backyard, striving to make The Center the cultural hub of the Southland."

The Center is continuing its momentum by expanding its offerings with five signature series in 2024-25:

Tickets to individual shows and flex passes are on sale now. Flex Buyers qualify by purchasing any number of tickets to three or more 2024-25 shows. Flex Buyers save 15% on tickets, enjoy flexible exchange privileges, and receive invitations to the exclusive Concierge Lounge prior to select shows. The Concierge Lounge features complimentary drinks, appetizers, and a chance to mingle with The Center staff and artists (based on availability).

The Center for Performing Arts' 2024-25 Season is proudly sponsored and funded by Sutton Ford, Old National Bank, Governors State University Honors College, Nicor Gas, and The South Suburban Chicago Links, Incorporated Chapter.

For more information, ticket prices, and preview videos, visit CenterTickets.net.

Center for Performing Arts 2024-25 Season Lineup

September 2024

October 2024

The Rock & Soul Band presents: QUEENS OF ROCK AND SOUL

Paying tribute to the women who revolutionized classic rock and soul including Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Donna Summers, Whitney Houston, and more!

Just in time for Halloween, the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra returns to The Center, in partnership with the Jeff Award-winning Kokandy Productions, to perform Stephen Sondheim's macabre masterpiece. Musical theatre fans and classical music aficionados will not want to miss this historic musical event.

with a Live Shadow Cast and Audience Partici...pation!

November 2024

What happens when a class of Black women and non-binary folx of color take a trip to 1776? Believing that the founding fathers and documents never intended to include women, people of color, or LGBTQ+ individuals, this participatory, devised play considers re-writing the declaration.

A theatrical extravaganza celebrating six decades in the life and career of the Goddess of Pop. The show incorporates dynamic dialogue, humor, audience participation, flamboyant costume changes, and video projection. Hear Cher's hits spanning from the 60's to today including: "I Got You Babe", "Gypsies Tramps and Thieves", "I Found Someone", "The Way of Love", "Dark Lady", "If I Could Turn Back Time", "Believe" and more!

This beloved holiday family classic is the only production that recreates the original version's full-length staging. Little Clara, her mysterious godfather magician, a handsome prince, the battle between toy soldiers and mice, and a forest glade of dancing Snowflakes are all brought to life in this beautiful and joyful production. Featuring international guest artists alongside the Ruth Page Civic Ballet elite dancers.

December 2024

Rediscover the magic of Frank Capra's timeless masterpiece, in a fun and immersive way. This live radio play adaptation takes you back to the 1940s, where you are part of a live studio audience!

January 2025

LÍRIKO is a Chicago-based group of Pinóy (Filipino) Tenors comprised of Ace Gangoso, Rodell Rosel, Geoffrey Agpalo, and Jared Esguerra, featured frequently at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

February 2025

The Silhouettes -- first runner-up on America's Got Talent season six in 2011 and Golden Buzzer winners on America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020 - is America's premiere shadow-dance company. "LOVE Happens" is an entertaining, family-friendly story filled with the types of love that fill our world. Everything from the love of friendship, family, pets, to romantic love, the love of a child, love of music, the painful side of love, love of life - even the love of chocolate!

This show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies, "Drumline" and "Drumline: A New Beat," embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience with riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear-grabbing energy.

The show's theme explores Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic speech "I Have a Dream," offering a unique perspective on the power of imagination and the reimagined American Dream.

March 2025

8

From New York City, the epicenter of contemporary Pop and Soul, Uptown is a group of men who combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today. The perfect mix of Bruno Mars caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

15

Step into an outrageous adventure of art: the ONLY show where you can witness the fusion of live visual art, rock concert, imaginative movement, vocal performance, comedy, blacklight Bunraku, Artpunk wear, and inclusion in one magical experience. A high-energy, immersive experience that encourages audience participation with music, dance, puppetry, storytelling, and original, speed-painted visual art!

23

An electrifying female-fronted retrospective tribute to the first ten years (1954-1964) of Rock & Roll. Along with early Rock & Roll favorites, you'll hear Girl Group, Rockabilly, R&B, Surf, and British Invasion featuring Rosie's powerful and versatile voice.

April 2025

3-6

An "unauthorized continuation," this play reimagines characters from the popular comic strip Peanuts as degenerate teenagers.

May 2025

25

Join Opera Up Close favorites John Concepcion, Mike Cavalieri, and their friends for this vocal tribute to Mothers. Spanning Broadway to Classical and Opera, celebrate Mother's Day with this mimosa-fueled, musical extravaganza!

How to Purchase Tickets

Online at CenterTickets.net

Over the phone at 708.235.2222

In person at the Box Office: 1 University Parkway, University Park, IL 60484

Box Office Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Thursdays: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and two hours prior to all performances.

Flex Packages

You qualify for a Flex Package when you buy 3 or more shows for the 2024-25 Season. Flex buyers save 15% off tickets, receive invitations to the exclusive Concierge Lounge prior to select performances, and enjoy exchange privileges.

Know Before You Go

Tickets range from $10 to $90. Ask about additional opportunities for box seating and special events. Discounts are available for students, children, seniors 65+, groups of 10+, and patrons purchasing tickets to three or more shows.

Parking is free. For best GPS directions, use the location search term "Governors State University."

