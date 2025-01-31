REIMAGINING CABARET: The Journey Continues is Coming to Logan Center for the Arts

The performance will take place on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
Join in on Saturday, March 22nd, as "Reimagining Cabaret: The Journey Continues"*, the acclaimed series created, produced, and directed by Lynn Colbert-Jones, returns to the Logan Center for the Arts.
Hosted by Margaret Murphy-Webb, with Theodis Rodgers, Jr. leading an extraordinary lineup of musicians, this unforgettable evening will take audiences on a thrilling journey through musical genres and leave them uplifted and wanting more.
The cast is an outstanding collection of singers from different genres and generations.
Making their BVIC début: Bobbi Wilsyn, Tammy McCann, Jason Warrior, Sayveior, Sheran Keaton, Laura Stilwell, Kenneth Fobs
Returning cast: Margaret Murphy-Webb, Evelyn Danner, T. Patrick Davis, Sean Harris, Rae-Myra Hilliard, Randolph Johnson, Lynne Jordan, Ava Logan, Holly McGuire, Madeline Morgan, Sonia Oyola, Gabriel Valentino, Darcelle & Gene Williams.
