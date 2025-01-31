REIMAGINING CABARET: The Journey Continues is Coming to Logan Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in on Saturday, March 22nd, as "Reimagining Cabaret: The Journey Continues"*, the acclaimed series created, produced, and directed by Lynn Colbert-Jones, returns to the Logan Center for the Arts.

Hosted by Margaret Murphy-Webb, with Theodis Rodgers, Jr. leading an extraordinary lineup of musicians, this unforgettable evening will take audiences on a thrilling journey through musical genres and leave them uplifted and wanting more.

The cast is an outstanding collection of singers from different genres and generations.

Making their BVIC début: Bobbi Wilsyn, Tammy McCann, Jason Warrior, Sayveior, Sheran Keaton, Laura Stilwell, Kenneth Fobs

