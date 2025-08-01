Preston Max Allen's MODERN GENTLEMAN and More Set for About Face Theater 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



About Face Theatre has unveiled its 2025-26 season. Building on the company’s history of developing and launching new plays that advance LGBTQ+ equity, the season ahead features new work from Chicago-based playwrights including newly commissioned short plays as part of a national initiative, the extension of a successful original touring show, and the world premiere of a full-length play.



Overview of the Season

Up first in September, About Face Theater, Silk Road Cultural Center, and Northeastern Illinois University are partnering to present the first Chicago staged reading of the Say Gay Plays project including premieres of four new short plays on the theme of Queer Joy and Activism. This initiative originated at New York City's Voyage Theater Company aimed at countering harmful anti-LGBTQ legislation and rhetoric. This special event is Included in Goodman Theatre’s 100 Free Acts of Theatre.



In March, About Face presents the World Premiere of “Modern Gentleman,” written by Preston Max Allen and directed by Landree Fleming. This tender, romantic, and disarming new play introduces 28-year-old Adam navigating the world of dating for the first time since coming out as a trans man. About Face is excited to present this play at Schwartz Stage at Raven Theatre, the first time in the venue. The About Face collaboration with Allen builds upon another landmark for the playwright whose new work, Caroline is receiving its world premiere this fall at MCC Theatre in New York under the direction of David Cromer.

Throughout the season, About Face has announced an extension of its touring show, “Life Out Loud: Voices of Pride”. This charming, funny, and interactive play invites audiences of all ages into an honest, surprising, and truthful look at LGBTQ+ history. Building on the show’s momentum, this play will be produced around the region throughout the next season.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

SAY GAY PLAYS

Curated and produced by About Face Theatre and Silk Road Cultural Center

Presented at Northeastern Illinois University’s historic Carruthers Center

Say Gay Plays is an extension of an initiative of New York City's Voyage Theater Company and part of Goodman Theatre’s Free Acts of Theatre sponsored by DCASE



Saturday, September 20 2PM staged reading followed by a reception

Northeastern Illinois University’s Carruthers Center, 700 E Oakwood Blvd in Chicago

Tickets are free and reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited seating. Registration information is available at www.aboutfacetheatre.com.



About Face and Silk Road Cultural Center are thrilled to announce four Chicago-based playwrights who received commissions to develop short plays for the Say Gay Plays collection. Hannah li-Epstein (AFT) Emilio Williams (AFT), Esho Rasho (Silk Road), and Lani Montreal (Silk Road).



Jamil Khoury, Silk Road Cultural Center's Founding Executive Artistic Director stated, “In an era of state censorship, word policing, and criminalized identities, "Say Gay Plays" is a perfect antidote. A bold, unapologetic short plays initiative developed by NYC's Voyage Theater that champions Queer joy, collective resilience, and personal triumph. It is an honor and privilege to partner with About Face Theatre and Northeastern Illinois University to bring to life stories that offer hope and healing in turbulent times. Florida's Governor and state legislature be damned. We at Silk Road Cultural Center most definitely say gay!”



MODERN GENTLEMAN

Written by Preston Max Allen

Directed by Landree Fleming



March 19 – April 18, 2026

Press opening: Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7:00pm

Performances will take place at the Schwartz Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N Clark St in Chicago

Thurs & Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 3:00pm & 7:30pm, Sun at 3:00pm

Please note: There is no matinee on Saturday, March 21, 2026 or Sunday, April 5, 2026

Pay-what-you-can tickets ($5-$45) go on sale December 1, 2025.



About Modern Gentleman

After his partner of five years abruptly ends their relationship, 28-year-old Adam must navigate the world of dating for the first time since coming out as a trans man. But Adam’s hopes for a fresh start are quickly derailed when a chaotic new girlfriend, the return of his ex, and long-ignored personal demons force him to finally confront his complicated relationship to his own identity.



Playwright Preston Max Allen, states, "About Face has always been such an iconic theater for LGBTQ storytelling, and it’s been a longtime dream of mine to collaborate with this exciting, thoughtful, risk-taking team. To be entirely surrounded and supported by artists in and close to my community is such a special, rare experience, and I can’t wait for us to fully realize this piece that celebrates and interrogates nuances of community and identity that are very close to my heart."



LIFE OUT LOUD: VOICES OF PRIDE

Written and Directed by Dionne Addai, with the Life Out Loud Ensemble and Theatrical Consultation from Lexi Saunders, including contributed pieces from Zahra Baker and Aimy Tien.

This touring production can be booked through consultation with the About Face Theatre staff. More information is online at https://aboutfacetheatre.com/education/

About Life Out Loud: Voices of Pride

Three friends gather for a gab session. One of them reveals a magical journal from the thrift store that sparks a time travelling adventure. Along the way, they discover some surprising stories from history's torn-out pages, tumble into an 80’s dance party, and learn the true power of friendship. Life Out Loud is- a reckoning, a ritual, a reminder that you belong.

Director and Co-writer Dionne Addai said, “Life Out Loud has really blossomed this year - it's a play built off stories from queer folks’ everyday questions about how to survive in this difficult world. We’ve performed in local parks and school theatres and community spaces. The people who’ve seen it so far have raved about it, calling it an important story that highlights reasons the special lens queer people see the world through. We’re excited to bring the show back for a full season in hopes it continues to empower people of all ages to remember the magic in their unique perspective.”

