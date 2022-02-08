PlayMakers Laboratory Launches GoFundMe Following Near Shutdown Due To COVID-19

PlayMakers Laboratory, one of Chicago's leading arts-education organizations for more than 25 years, has launched an emergency GoFundMe campaign after facing a near shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving a notice of closure in late January, the company has mobilized to create a sustainable future through fundraising initiatives as well as a temporary restructuring of its board, staff and programming. PML aims to raise $60,000 to continue bringing creative writing residencies and theatre performances to 3rd - 6th graders in underfunded Chicago elementary schools. To donate to the company's GoFundMe, visit playmakerslab.org.

In a joint statement, Interim Executive Director Raven Stubbs, Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, and Interim Board President Deanna Myers said, "Playmakers Laboratory has served over 30,000 Chicago students in over 750 classrooms with over 30 schools across the North, West, and South side for over 25 years, and we do not plan to stop now. Celebrating the voices of young people has always been at the center of our mission, and the crucial need for empathy, creativity and empowerment in the classroom only continues to increase. We are bolstered by the willingness of our company members, both past and present, to rally to the rescue of this beloved institution, and set it on a course to continue serving the students of Chicago. We view this transition as an opportunity to examine the ways in which arts organizations can serve their communities and take steps toward redefining the ways a board can support its company through true collaboration and transparency."