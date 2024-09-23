Photos/Video: INHERIT THE WIND Extended At Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The jury of its peers finds Inherit the Wind at Goodman Theatre worthy of a one-week extension, adding six more performances of Henry Godinez’s major revival of Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s 1955 classic courtroom drama. See photos and video highlights from the production.

With Harry Lennix (as defending attorney Henry Drummond), Alexander Gemignani (fundamentalist attorney Matthew Harrison Brady), Mi Kang (wisecracking reporter E.K. Hornbeck), Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (small-town educator on trial) and more, the play covers the Scopes “Monkey” Trial of 1925, which became a national sensation when a schoolteacher was prosecuted for teaching evolution to his students.

Chicago’s own WGN Radio aired the proceedings, making it the first live-broadcast trial in American history. While the trial took place nearly 100 years ago, the timeliness of its recreation in the play remains, as the theory of evolution remains a contested topic to date. Inherit the Wind appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre, now extended through October 20.

Extension week performances include Thursday, October 17 at 2pm and 7:30pm; Friday, October 18 at 7:30pm; Saturday, October 19 at 2pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, October 20 at 2pm (closing). Tickets ($25 - $95; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Inherit or by phone at 312-443-3800.

