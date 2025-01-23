Photos: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Shakespeare hosted its opening night celebration for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding last Friday. In attendance were LaChanze, a producer on the show, along with Producer Gigi Pritzker of Madison Wells Live and Chicago’s First Lady Stacie Johnson. Performances run through February 2. Check out photos below!

The cast includes Melanie Brezill, Leovina Charles, Victoire Charles, Yao Dogbe, Mia Ellis, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Jordan Rice, Awa Sal Secka, Aisha Sougou, and Bisserat Tseggai.

This vibrant comedic gem offers a glimpse into the lives of a group of West African immigrant women who find community in a bustling Harlem hair salon. Over the course of a sweltering summer day, love ignites, dreams soar, and secrets unravel. Uncertainty simmers below the surface, and when it boils over, this tight-knit community is forced to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. With humor as rich as its characters, this play weaves hilarious moments with profound insights

Photo Credit: Ty.Optix Photography

LaChanze with Debora Crabbe, Leovina Charles, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Melanie Brezill, Aisha Sougou

Kimberly Motes, Gigi Pritzker, Stacie Johnson, LaChanze, Edward Hall

Company

Company

