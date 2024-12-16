Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY)

Running through January 5, 2025 at the Center on Halsted.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
Hell in a Handbag Productions will open its 2024/25 Season with the 25th anniversary edition of Artistic Director David Cerda’s* holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Hosed Reindeer (An Unauthorized Musical Parody), directed by Anthony Whitaker, playing December 13, 2024 – January 5, 2025 at Hoover Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Check out photos from the production, 

Tickets are now on sale at handbagproductions.org or buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/1452754. The press opening is Sunday, December 15 at 7:30 pm.

This beloved and twisted musical parody of the animated 1967 children’s television special features all your favorite misfits and Rudolph – the cross-dressing reindeer with a penchant for red hose and heels. In trademark Handbag style, Rudolph combines parody with heartfelt moments and a splash of scathing social commentary.

The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Caitlin Jackson*, Lori Lee*, and Terry McCarthy* with Eustace Allen, Mark Bartishell, Kelly Bolton, Cameron Cai, Michael Hampton, Micah Mixon, TJ O'Brien, Shawn Quinlan, Michael Radford, Peter Ruger, Matt Sergot and Whitney Willard Wilkinson. Understudies include: Sophia Dennis, Douglas Levin, Al Duffy, Scott Sawa* and Vito Vittore.

The production team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Designer), Marquecia Jordan (Costume Designer), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Maya Reter, (Sound Designer), Maggie O'Brien (Props Designer), Jamal Howard (Choreographer), Chad Gearig (Music Director), Syd Genco* (Make-Up Designer), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer), Veronica Kostka* (Production Manager), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Jackson Mikkelsen (Electrician), Michael S. Miller (Graphic Designer), Nihan Baysal (Stage Manager) and Sara Blickem (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Caitlin Jackson, Kelly Bolton and Peter Ruger

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
David Cerda, Micah Mixon and Terry McCarthy

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Lori Lee, TJ O'Brien, David Cerda, Cameron Cai, Micah Mixon, Matt Sergot, Michael Radford, Sydney Genco, Kelly Bolton, Whitney Willard Wilkinson, Mark Bartishell and Shawn Quinlan

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Michael Hampton and Peter Ruger

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Peter Ruger, Lori Lee and Kelly Bolton

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Michael Radford, Terry McCarthy and Caitlin Jackson

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
David Cerda and Terry McCarthy

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Kelly Bolton, Caitlin Jackson and Peter Ruger

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Peter Ruger and Lori Lee

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Kelly Bolton

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Caitlin Jackson and Michael Hampton

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
TJ O'Brien, David Cerda, Micah Mixon, Matt Sergot, Sydney Genco, Terry McCarthy, Kelly Bolton, Eustace Allen, Whitney Willard Wilkinson and Mark Bartishell

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Michael Radford, Sydney Genco, Cameron Cai and Kelly Bolton

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Kelly Bolton, Cameron Cai, Peter Ruger, Michael Radford, Caitlin Jackson, Terry McCarthy, Shawn Quinlan, Sydney Genco and Lori Lee

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Lori Lee, Peter Ruger and Kelly Bolton

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Sydney Genco, Kelly Bolton, Cameron Cai and Michael Radford

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER (AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY) Image
Cameron Cai, Caitlin Jackson and Michael Radford with (back, l to r) Shawn Quinlan, Terry McCarthy and Sydney Genco




