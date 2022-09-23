Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE at Idle Muse Theatre Company

Notions of class, gender, intimacy and violence collide in this new adaptation of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Idle Muse Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere production of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, adapted by Idle Muse Company Member Michael Dalberg and directed by Morgan Manasa, now playing through October 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20, $15, students and seniors and $10 for Thursday Industry Nights at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

Get a first look at photos below!

Notions of class, gender, intimacy and violence collide in this new adaptation of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, inspired by the original novella of the same name by Robert Louis Stevenson. Dr. Henri Jekyll (Brandi Jiminez Lee) struggles to endure in Victorian England, the cards are heavily stacked against her: with her father gone and professional prospects sabotaged, she finds herself isolated and trapped. Forced to look inward for reprieve, she manifests her own savior in Mr. Edward Hyde but finds the road to salvation is paved with ruin.

The cast includes Brandi Jiminez Lee, (she/her/hers, Dr. Henri Jekyll); Jack Sharkey, (he/him/his, Mr. Edward Hyde); Joel Thompson, (he/him/his, Dr. Hastie Lanyon); Shane Richlen, (he/him/his, Gabriel John Utterson); Timothy Griffin, (he/him/his, Sir Danvers Carew/Poole); Ian Saderholm, (he/him/his, Enfield); Hanna Beth Mitchell, (she/her/hers, Maid); Whitney Ann Bates, (she/her/hers, understudy/Jekyll and maid) and Chris Sylvie, (he/him/his, understudy/Lanyon); Troy Schaeflein, (he/him/his/understudy/Enfield/Hyde) and Ross Compton, (he/him/his, understudy/Sir Danvers Carew/Poole).

The creative team includes Michael Dalberg~, (he/him/his, playwright); Morgan Manasa, (she/her/hers, director); Libby Beyreis~, (she/her/hers, fight choreographer); Samantha Kaufman, (she/her/hers, intimacy designer); Courtney Abbott (she/her/hers, assistant intimacy designer); Laura Wiley~, (she/her/hers, lighting & projection designer); Kati Lechner~, (she/her/hers, covid compliance officer); L.J. Luthringer, (he/him/his, music & sound designer); Jessie Gowens, (she/her/hers, costume designer); Tristan Brandon~,(he/him/his, properties designer/literary manager/dramaturg); Stina Taylor (she/her/hers, scenic designer); Carrie Hardin, (she/her/hers, speech and dialect coach); Elizabeth MacDougald~, (she/her/hers, dramaturg); Becky Warner~, (she/her/hers, stage manager); Beth Bruins (she/her/hers, assistant stage manager) Shellie DiSalvo~, ((she/her/hers/them/their/theirs, production manager); Evan Jackson~ (he/him/his, artistic director); Mara Kovacevic (she/her/hers, treasurer / box office manager) and GinaMarie Hoskins (she/her/hers, marketing).

~Connotes Idle Muse Theatre Company Member

Photo credit: Steven Townshend, Distant Era

Joel Thompson, Jack Sharkey and Brandi Jiminez Lee

Brandi Jiminez Lee and Jack Sharkey

Shane Richlen, Hanna Beth Mitchell and Ian Saderholm

Brandi Jiminez Lee

Shane Richlen and Brandi Jiminez Lee


