Photos: First Look At Midsommer Flight's Outdoor ROMEO & JULIIET

Midsommer Flight is presenting a fully staged ROMEO AND JULIET ­ as its 2024 free Shakespeare production. See photos from the production.

Wolf says, “ROMEO AND JULIET is a beautiful play to see or perform for its romance, excitement, gorgeous language, and deep emotion. But more than just a famous tale of young love gone awry, ROMEO AND JULIET speaks to our present moment with a story of the tragic consequences when two clashing factions cannot or will not put forth effort to seek communication, understanding, and forgiveness.” ROMEO AND JULIET will be performed over six summer weekends in six different Chicago parks, including a first-time stop in Nichols Park, at 1355 E 53rd Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Appearing in the title roles are Faiz Siddique as Romeo and Ebby Offord as Juliet. Siddique’s many Chicago area credits include roles in SELLING KABUL and ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN at Northlight, and MOSQUE4MOSQUE with About Face Theatre. Offord played Puck in Midsommer Flight’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM in 2022 and before that, Ophelia in Invictus Theatre’s HAMLET.

The cast also includes Kristen Alesia (Nurse, Lady Montague), Ryan Armstrong (Sampson, Balthazar), Brandon Beach (Paris, Abraham), Zach Bloomfield (Lord Montague, Peter, Apothecary), Haven A.J. Crawley (Mercutio), Jack Morsovillo (Gregory, Friar John), Tristan Odenkirk (Tybalt), Jonathan Perkins (Lord Capulet), Laura Resinger (Lady Capulet), Genesis Sanchez (Benvolio), and Amber Washington (Prince, understudy for Juliet). Understudies are Blake Hood (understudy for Tybalt, Mercutio, Benvolio), Katie Luchtenburg (understudy for Prince, Gregory/Friar John, Sampson/Balthazar), Shail Modi (understudy for Romeo, Paris/Abraham), Andrew Salzano (understudy for Lord Capulet, Friar Laurence, Lord Montague/Peter/Apothecary), and Anne Marie Trodden (understudy for Lady Capulet, Nurse/Lady Montague).

(* Indicates Midsommer Flight Artistic Ensemble member.)

The ROMEO AND JULIET production team includes Isa Noe (they/them/theirs, Scenic/Props Designer), Rachel M. Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Jack Morsovillo* (Composer/Music Director), LaKecia Harris* (Assistant Director), Payton Shearn (Stage Manager), Hailey Piorek (Assistant Stage Manager), Adi Davis (Production Manager), Hannah Mary Simpson (Text Coach), Maureen Yasko* (Intimacy Director), Chris Smith* (Fight Director), Sammi Grant (Vocal Coach).

Midsommer Flight’s productions are performed in natural sunlight and without amplified sound, much as they were done in the Bard’s day. Midsommer Flight has become one of Chicago’s best-loved and most highly regarded producers of free summer Shakespeare.

Photo Credit: Tom McGrath, TCMcG Photography

Ebby Offord

Jack Morsovillo and Joe Zarrow

Génesis Sánchez and Haven A.J. Crawley

Faiz Siddique and Zach Bloomfield

Laura Resinger and Ebby Offord

Laura Resinger and Jonathan Perkins

Tristan Odenkirk

Faiz Siddique and Ebby Offord

Kristen Alesia and Ebby Offord

Haven A.J. Crawley and Faiz Siddique

Faiz Siddique and Ebby Offord

