Photos: First Look At Facility Theatre's Production of RIGHT NOW

RIGHT NOW, written by Catherine-Anne Toupin and translated by Chris Campbell, is about Alice and Ben, a couple in an apartment building.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Chicago’s Facility Theatre today released production images for the U.S. Premiere of RIGHT NOW, the first new show to be performed in their renovated space at 1138 N. California Ave. RIGHT NOW runs October 26 - December 9, 2023, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; there will be no performances during Thanksgiving week. Tickets ($25 with some pay-what-you-can tickets available) are on sale now at www.facilitytheatre.org

RIGHT NOW, written by Catherine-Anne Toupin and translated by Chris Campbell, is about Alice and Ben, a couple in an apartment building. Alice is bereft and haunted. While dealing with her mysterious and persistent neighbors next door, she struggles to keep a grasp on what is left of her shattered reality. RIGHT NOW is an unsettling modern folktale that explores the darker recesses of the mercurial relationships to motherhood, and the human ability to normalize our traumas.

Director Dado (she/her) returns to Facility after her critically acclaimed, mesmerizing staging of Jen Silverman’s production of PHOEBE IN WINTER and sold-out performances of the rarely produced RUSE OF MEDUSA by Erik Satie. She will direct a cast that includes Maria Stephens, Josh Odor, Shawna Franks, Elliot Baker and Facility’s Artistic Director Kirk Anderson.

Dado is a theater practitioner and visual artist in the Chicagoland area and an ensemble member with A Red Orchid Theatre, where she has directed and acted in many productions. She received critical acclaim for her restaging of A Red Orchid Theatre's SIMPATICO at the McCarter Theatre.

Photos: First Look At Facility Theatre's Production of RIGHT NOW
The Cast of RIGHT NOW
Photos: First Look At Facility Theatre's Production of RIGHT NOW
Photos: First Look At Facility Theatre's Production of RIGHT NOW
Photos: First Look At Facility Theatre's Production of RIGHT NOW
Photos: First Look At Facility Theatre's Production of RIGHT NOW
Photos: First Look At Facility Theatre's Production of RIGHT NOW
Photos: First Look At Facility Theatre's Production of RIGHT NOW
Photos: First Look At Facility Theatre's Production of RIGHT NOW
Recommended For You