Photos: First Look At Artemisia's GOODS By Lauren Ferebee At The Fine Arts Building

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Artemisia will present a soundscape production of GOODS by Lauren Ferebee, directed by Erin Nicole Eggers. See photos from the show.

Performances are July 8th - July 28th, 2024 at the Little Studio in the Fine Arts Building at 410 S Michigan Ave. Press opening is Thursday, July 11th at 7:00 p.m.

Alexandria Moorman plays as Sam and Casey Dillard as Marla, two resilient women navigating the cosmos as seasoned trash collectors in the year 2100. Amidst the vastness of space, their compact spaceship serves as a sanctuary from the chaos of Earth’s turmoil. As they commemorate two decades of partnership, their routine anniversary route takes an unforeseen turn, thrusting them into a confrontation with the pressing issues they’ve sought to escape, including societal collapse and personal demons. Join them on a poignant exploration of friendship, identity, and the weight of the world they carry among the stars. Sarah Hensley joins as the Marla understudy.

Press opening is Thursday, July 11th at 7:00 p.m. Performances continue through July 28th: Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. All performances are Pay-What-You-Can.

The GOODS production team includes Lydia Moss (Dramaturg), Kyle Anthony Cortes (Sound Designer), and Julie Jachym (Production Manager) and Cordaro Johnson (Stage Manager).

Artemisia is a resident company at the historic Fine Arts Building at 410 S Michigan Ave, Chicago IL, in downtown Chicago. All tickets to performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Purchase tickets online at artemisiatheatre.org Access: All spaces within the Little Studio are accessible by wheelchair, with the exception of the restroom, which requires one step up to access. The nearest accessible restroom is on the sixth floor, which can be reached by elevator.

Along with GOODS, Artemisia’s 13th season brings back its WeWomen Festival, celebrating female playwrights, with plays focused on feminist themes. Submissions opened June 10th and are accepting plays until July 15th. To find out more go to https://www.artemisiatheatre.org/wwfest.

Visit artemisiatheatre.org for more information, including content warnings, and news of special events.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kurysz



Alexandria Moorman and Casey Dillard

Casey Dillard and Alexandria Moorman

Alexandria Moorman

Casey Dillard and Alexandria Moorman

Casey Dillard

Comments