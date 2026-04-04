Theatre EVOLVE Announces Cast and Crew for Upcoming Production of NATIVE GARDENS

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Theatre EVOLVE has announced the cast and crew of its upcoming production of Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías, directed by Moises Diaz, which runs June 26-July 19 at The Den Theatre.

In this brilliant comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbeque for Pablo's colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples' notions of race, taste, class and privilege.

The cast includes; Emely Cuestas (Tania Del Valle), Rio Soliz Ragazzone (Pablo Del Valle), Suzy Krueckeber (Virginia Butley), Chuck Munro (Frank Butley), Audrey Napoli (Tania Del Valle U/S), Marco Antonio Perez (Pablo Del Valle U/S), Jeanne Scurek (Virginia Butley U/S), Peter Leondedis (FRANK BUTLEY u/s).

The crew includes; Anna Rachel Troy (Producer), Mary Eliza Willingham (Producer), Moises Diaz (Director), Daniel Mendoza (Dramaturg), Gabrielle Owens (Stage Manager), Riley Bulson (Assistant Stage Manager), Jeff Brain (Scenic Designer/TD), Ruby Lowe (Lighting Designer), Daniella Brown (Sound Designer), Dinorah Guillen (Costume Designer), Anna Rachel Troy (Props Designer)

Tickets will go on sale in May.