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Theatre EVOLVE Announces Cast and Crew for Upcoming Production of NATIVE GARDENS

The production runs June 26-July 19.

By: Apr. 04, 2026
Theatre EVOLVE Announces Cast and Crew for Upcoming Production of NATIVE GARDENS Image

Theatre EVOLVE has announced the cast and crew of its upcoming production of Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías, directed by Moises Diaz, which runs June 26-July 19 at The Den Theatre.

In this brilliant comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbeque for Pablo's colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples' notions of race, taste, class and privilege.

The cast includes; Emely Cuestas (Tania Del Valle), Rio Soliz Ragazzone (Pablo Del Valle), Suzy Krueckeber (Virginia Butley), Chuck Munro (Frank Butley), Audrey Napoli (Tania Del Valle U/S), Marco Antonio Perez (Pablo Del Valle U/S), Jeanne Scurek (Virginia Butley U/S), Peter Leondedis (FRANK BUTLEY u/s).

The crew includes; Anna Rachel Troy (Producer), Mary Eliza Willingham (Producer), Moises Diaz (Director), Daniel Mendoza (Dramaturg), Gabrielle Owens (Stage Manager), Riley Bulson (Assistant Stage Manager), Jeff Brain (Scenic Designer/TD), Ruby Lowe (Lighting Designer), Daniella Brown (Sound Designer), Dinorah Guillen (Costume Designer), Anna Rachel Troy (Props Designer)

Tickets will go on sale in May.






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