ANTIGONE To Be Presented By Promethean Theatre Ensemble At The Den Theatre

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Promethean Theatre Ensemble will present ANTIGONE by Jean Anouilh, adapted by Lewis Galantiere, running May 31 through June 27 at The Den Theatre.

Originally written during the Nazi occupation of France, Anouilh’s play reinterprets Sophocles’ classical tragedy, centering on Antigone’s refusal to obey a government decree in favor of her own moral convictions. Galantiere’s adaptation translates the text into accessible English while highlighting the political parallels of its original context.

This modern dress production, set in a present-day environment, will be directed by Elaine Carlson. Carlson said the themes of the play remain relevant, noting that the central conflict between conscience and expediency continues to resonate.

The cast will feature Heather Dennis as Antigone, Jared Dennis as Creon, Meghann Tabor as Ismene, Joshua Servantez as Haemon, Gunner Bradley as First Guard, Brendan Hutt as Second Guard, and Christina Renee Jones as the Chorus. Additional cast members include Marssie Mencotti, Gavin Blayne, Anthony J. Harris, and Alex George.

The design team includes scenic designer Trevor Dotson, Costume Designer Rachel M. Sypniewski, sound designer Stefanie Senior, lighting designer RobbyMoe Reeves, violence and intimacy designer Maureen Yasko, and props designer Tristan Brandon. The production team also includes assistant director Hayley Rice, production manager Alexa Berkowitz, stage manager Esau Andaleon, and technical director Jeremiah Barr.

Performances will begin with previews on May 31 and June 1, with a press opening scheduled for June 3. The regular run will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., with additional Saturday matinees on June 13 and 20.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $25 for students and seniors. Tickets are available through The Den Theatre box office at 773-697-3830.